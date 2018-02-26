3 children, their mother rescued from 2nd floor apartment unit fire

By: FOX26Houston.com staff, Nate Griffin

Posted: Feb 26 2018 06:52AM CST

Video Posted: Feb 27 2018 07:46AM CST

Updated: Feb 27 2018 07:56AM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Several fire departments worked together as heavy flames moved through a sixteen-unit apartment building where firefighters rescued a woman and three children from the second floor balcony of a home in northwest Harris County. 

The entire building has been ruled a loss.

Champions Emergency Services District and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office were among the agencies that arrived to the fire on Cornerstone Village Drive near Walters Road.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories