3 children, their mother rescued from 2nd floor apartment unit fire
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Several fire departments worked together as heavy flames moved through a sixteen-unit apartment building where firefighters rescued a woman and three children from the second floor balcony of a home in northwest Harris County.
The entire building has been ruled a loss.
Champions Emergency Services District and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office were among the agencies that arrived to the fire on Cornerstone Village Drive near Walters Road.