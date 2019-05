Chicago Police investigate the scene where 3 people were shot, Tuesday morning, in the 1800 block of North Monticello, in the Logan Square neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Chicago Police investigate the scene where 3 people were shot, Tuesday morning, in the 1800 block of North Monticello, in the Logan Square neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One man was killed and two other people were injured Tuesday in a shooting on the 606 trail in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Two men, ages 22 and 20, and a 19-year-old woman were walking around just after 12 a.m. on the 606 trail in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said. The woman worked in the area and met her two friends, police said.

Three males approached them, shouted gang slogans, asked their gang affiliation, then shot them, the Chicago police said. Surveillance footage shows the three males running away eastbound on the 606 trail.

Alejandro Aguado, 22, of Portage, Indiana, was pronounced dead at Norwegian Hospital after being shot in the chest and back, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 20-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower backside, and the woman, shot in the abdomen, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Both victims are from the southeast side, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a random incident, police said. No one is in custody.