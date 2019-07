- A man has been charged after a 3-year-old boy was shot in the face and killed on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a house in the 9600 block of South Escanaba Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood around 4:15 p.m.

"The parents walk out, run out, with their child and something was wrapped on his head. They just rushed to the car and left," said neighbor Lizbeth Nunez.

Mikah Davis was pronounced dead with a single gunshot wound to the face, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

"It's devastating," said neighbor Mitzi Gvojic. "This is something you don't want to see anywhere."

29-year-old Ronald Davis was charged in the accidental death on Monday evening as he knowingly left a loaded gun in a location where the child was able to access it, police said.

Bail was denied for Davis, who is the father of the 3-year-old.

The little boy was one of at least nine people shot dead in Chicago over the weekend.

Chicago's new mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has been meeting with police every Monday or Tuesday to go over the weekend's statistics and come up with solutions for the violence. Earlier this month, she said, "it feels like we are losing the streets."

Two people were killed and 41 wounded over the weekend of July 19-21.

Nine people were killed and 32 wounded over the weekend of July 12-14.

According to a study released earlier this year, 2,462 children in the United States were shot dead in 2017.

Area South Detectives are on scene at 9600 block of S. Escanaba investigating a devastating shooting where a 3 year old was critically injured in what may be an accidental incident. Details to follow as investigators gather facts. pic.twitter.com/bFRMKRlk08 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 28, 2019

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.