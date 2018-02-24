5 ways Americans cheat on their taxes

(FOX News) -- A new survey says Americans are more likely to cheat on their significant others than on their taxes, but if they do decide to fudge on something when filing, it’s only in a few areas.

Credit Karma Tax, a free tax filing website, says a whopping 94% of survey respondents say they’ve never knowingly cheated on their tax returns, with the other 6% admitting to an infringement.

The company surveyed more than 2,000 Americans and found that a majority of folks truly want to pay the right and fair amount of tax despite grumblings in the media and Washington.

“Americans overwhelmingly value honesty when it comes to filing their income taxes, even if we’re willing to cheat on our diets and other aspects of our lives,” Rick Chen, a Credit Karma Tax spokesman, told FOX Business.

