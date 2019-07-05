< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 61 shot — 5 fatally — over Fourth of July weekend 61 shot — 5 fatally — over Fourth of July weekend class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416437551.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416437551");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105_7477914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105_7477914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/homan%20shooting_1562288172681.jpg_7477594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="homan shooting_1562288172681.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/humboldt%20park%20shooting_1562293473645.jpg_7477632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="humboldt park shooting_1562293473645.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148_7477916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416437551-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105_7477914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="67th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">67th</span> Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/homan%20shooting_1562288172681.jpg_7477594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police are investigating after four people were shot July 4, 2019, in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. | Sun-Times Wire" title="homan shooting_1562288172681.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police are investigating after four people were shot July 4, 2019, in the 800 block of North <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Homan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Homan</span> Avenue. | Sun-Times Wire</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/humboldt%20park%20shooting_1562293473645.jpg_7477632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="humboldt park shooting_1562293473645.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148_7477916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="67th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">67th</span> Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="67th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">67th</span> Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-mass-shooting_1562325135105.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/homan%20shooting_1562288172681.jpg_7477594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Police are investigating after four people were shot July 4, 2019, in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. | Sun-Times Wire" title="homan shooting_1562288172681.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/04/humboldt%20park%20shooting_1562293473645.jpg_7477632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="humboldt park shooting_1562293473645.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148_7477916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-shooting-5-shot_1562325138148.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206_7477915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where 5 people where shot July 5, 2019, in the 1600 block of East 67th Street. Justin Jackson/Sun-Times" title="woodlawn-chicago-mass-shooting_1562325135206.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/61-shot-5-fatally-over-fourth-of-july-weekend" data-title="61 shot — 5 fatally — over Fourth of July weekend" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/61-shot-5-fatally-over-fourth-of-july-weekend" addthis:title="61 shot — 5 fatally — over Fourth of July weekend" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/61-shot-5-fatally-over-fourth-of-july-weekend";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416437551" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416437551' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-wounded-in-shooting-in-old-town"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/D-1GMCxWsAAhQDA_1562461473012_7484587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Man wounded in shooting in Old Town</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/west%20side%20shooting_1562379707572.jpg_7480352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/woman-22-killed-in-fuller-park-shooting-on-south-side-of-chicago"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Akeelah%20D.%20Addison_1562372033025.jpg_7479848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Woman killed in Fuller Park shooting</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="ddzpGm">At least 5 people have been killed and 56 others wounded in gun violence across Chicago over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.</p><p id="s4PJYs">More than 1,500 police officers were scheduled to work extra hours to stem the violence that seems to repeat every July Fourth in Chicago.</p><p id="hMMhAu">At the Navy Pier fireworks display, a major city holiday celebration ended in chaos as three people were stabbed and more than a dozen others were trampled in a subsequent stampede.</p><p id="CicvQD">In fatal gun violence, a man was killed and another wounded Friday evening in Austin on the West Side. They were standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue at 7 p.m. when two males approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooters left in a gray car.</p><p id="mXk6Ho">Tory Terry, 40, was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. A 65-year-old man was shot in his face, arm and back of the head, authorities said. He was taken in critical condition to the same hospital.</p><p id="631I9Z">Before dawn Friday, two people were killed in separate incidents within minutes of each other.</p><p id="CVTqRn">About 2:55 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was on the street in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park when a male approached her and shot her in the head, police said.</p><p id="JZ5917">Akeelah D. Addison was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. She lived in Marquette Park. According to social media posts, Addison was the niece of Felon Smith, the woman fatally struck by Red Line train as she retrieved a dropped cellphone.</p><p id="e41tpX">Less than 10 minutes earlier, a man was killed and a woman hurt in a double shooting in Austin on the West Side.</p><p id="gm2q8e">They were involved in a fight about 2:47 a.m. Friday outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue when a male pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. Oliver Booth, 37, was struck in the chest, authorities said. An acquaintance took him to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 32-year-old woman was hit twice in the arm and took herself to Stroger Hospital, police said. Her condition was stabilized.</p><p id="WcNsiQ">On Thursday, another man was killed and three other people were wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The group was standing outside about 11:30 a.m. near Iowa Street and Homan Avenue when a car drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said.</p><p id="wg5zbi">A 32-year-old man was killed, authorities said. The medical examiner's office has not released details. A 31-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the body and a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg.</p><p id="Wi15hS">Before dawn Thursday, a woman was killed after struggling over a weapon in a home in West Garfield Park. About 1:30 a.m., 34-year-old Lisheka Haggard was with a male inside a home in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street when one of them pulled out a gun, authorities said. The weapon discharged as the two fought over it, police said. Haggard was hit in the head and was pronounced on the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide.</p><p id="9tE3J6">The latest non-fatal shooting happened Sunday in Englewood and left four people wounded.</p><p id="Fc6LvW">They were on the sidewalk about 3:43 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots from a black SUV, police said.</p><p id="za9WQP">A 31-year-old man struck in the leg was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A woman, 22, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital. Her condition was stabilized.</p><p id="armGgC">A 21-year-old woman who was shot in the foot had her condition stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital, police said. Another woman, 32, was hit in the leg and her was condition stabilized at Stroger Hospital.</p><p id="Typh82">Additionally, five people were injured in a single shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in Woodlawn. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and arrived to find multiple people wounded.</p><p id="NKwQ5z">An 18-year-old woman who was struck in the chest and arm was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. An 18-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. Both of their conditions were stabilized. A 33-year-old man who was shot twice in the back was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.</p><p id="pwVQFD">A 20-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and took herself to Stroger Hospital, and a 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404035" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/national/wisconsin-man-running-naked-in-parking-lot-on-tons-of-acid-he-allegedly-told-cops" title="Wisconsin man running naked in parking lot on 'tons of acid,' he allegedly told cops" data-articleId="416721362" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wisconsin man running naked in parking lot on 'tons of acid,' he allegedly told cops</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Darrah | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:33AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Wisconsin man was arrested last weekend after he was allegedly caught running around naked while claiming to be on "tons of acid ."</p><p>Benjamin Snapp, 29, was arrested on June 29 after he was found running around a parking lot and yelling incoherently, the La Crosse Tribune reported.</p><p>Authorities found Snapp in a parking lot, where they said he appeared to be "under the influence of drugs."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/vehicle-punches-hole-in-perimeter-wall-at-midway" title="Vehicle punches hole in perimeter wall at Midway" data-articleId="416721332" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vehicle punches hole in perimeter wall at Midway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A vehicle crash at Midway Airport Sunday left one person injured and damaged part of the perimeter wall.</p><p>About 2:48 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the wall in the 6200 block of South Central Avenue, causing a hole in it, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.</p><p>The driver of the vehicle was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/2-cpd-officers-among-three-injured-in-crash" title="2 CPD officers among three injured in crash" data-articleId="416720678" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="First responders on scene where two vehicles crashed, Sunday morning, in the 400 block of North Central, in the Austin neighborhood. A police vehicle was involved in this crash, injuring two officers. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 CPD officers among three injured in crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured Sunday in a traffic crash in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>About 12:40 a.m., the officers were southbound in an unmarked SUV in the 400 block of Central Avenue responding to a call with their “emergency equipment engaged,” Chicago police said. They were struck by a 26-year-old man in a Chrysler sedan westbound on Race Avenue.</p><p>The Chrysler hit the SUV at the intersection, causing the police vehicle to strike a light pole, police said. Both officers were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions were stabilized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video and photo courtesy of Andrew Suggs (@asuggs16)" title="KSAZ gutiar player in grand canyon_1562447299982.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/8-rescued-on-lake-michigan-when-boat-overturns-near-diversey-harbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/8_people_rescued_after_boat_capsizes_on__0_7484564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8_people_rescued_after_boat_capsizes_on__0_20190706235753"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>8 rescued on Lake Michigan when boat overturns near Diversey Harbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-1-wounded-in-west-side-shooting-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/west%20side%20shooting_1562379707572.jpg_7480352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west side shooting_1562379707572.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 killed, 1 wounded in West Side shooting: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on during the pre-match warm-up. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/vehicle-punches-hole-in-perimeter-wall-at-midway" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/police-lights-2_1561501169834_7443028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vehicle punches hole in perimeter wall at Midway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-cpd-officers-among-three-injured-in-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1e31_1562509467753_7485108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="First&#x20;responders&#x20;on&#x20;scene&#x20;where&#x20;two&#x20;vehicles&#x20;crashed&#x2c;&#x20;Sunday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;400&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;North&#x20;Central&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Austin&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;A&#x20;police&#x20;vehicle&#x20;was&#x20;involved&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;crash&#x2c;&#x20;injuring&#x20;two&#x20;officers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 CPD officers among three injured in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/stevie-wonder-says-hell-undergo-kidney-transplant-later-this-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1_1562504338447_7485049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1_1562504338447_7485049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1_1562504338447_7485049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1_1562504338447_7485049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/1_1562504338447_7485049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LOS&#x20;ANGELES&#x3a;&#x20;Stevie&#x20;Wonder&#x20;performs&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;Nipsey&#x20;Hussle&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Celebration&#x20;of&#x20;Life&#x20;at&#x20;STAPLES&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevork&#x20;Djansezian&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;For&#x20;All&#x20;Money&#x20;In&#x20;Records&#x20;and&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;Records&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stevie Wonder says he'll undergo kidney transplant later this year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-channel-star-cameron-boyce-dies-at-20-suffered-seizure-family-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/07/Ribbet%20collage_1562500986590.jpg_7484881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOLLYWOOD&#x2c;&#x20;CA&#x20;-&#x20;MARCH&#x20;13&#x3a;&#x20;Cameron&#x20;Boyce&#x20;attends&#x20;A&#x20;Legacy&#x20;Of&#x20;Changing&#x20;Lives&#x20;presented&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Fulfillment&#x20;Fund&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;Ray&#x20;Dolby&#x20;Ballroom&#x20;at&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Highland&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Polk&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-stabbed-including-pregnant-woman-while-waiting-for-ride-share-in-loop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 stabbed, including pregnant woman, while 