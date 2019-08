A baby died Sunday after being left alone in a bathtub in the South Shore neighborhood.

The mother told investigators she placed the 7-month-old in the tub and left, Chicago police said. She returned 10 minutes later and found him unresponsive.

The Chicago Fire Dept. was called to the home about 1 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Coles and performed CPR on the baby, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m.

The baby was identified as Lendel Collins, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results were pending Monday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating, a spokesperson for DCFS said.

Area South detectives are investigating the death, police said.