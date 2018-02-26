Body camera video shows Pasco Co. deputy, K9 split up to catch suspects

- A Pasco County deputy and his K9 partner took down two suspects after splitting up, which is “unusual,” according to the agency.

On Saturday, Deputy Nick Carmack and Shep, his K9 partner, began pursuing a stolen Ford Expedition. The vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Denton Avenue in Hudson, and the driver, whose name was not released, fled on foot. Shep took off into the woods to catch him, deputies say.

The passenger also exited the vehicle, and Carmack detained and placed handcuffs on him.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the apprehension. After cuffing the passenger, Carmack made him run with him to find Shep and the driver.

Eventually, the footage shows, the unlikely pair came across the driver, who was firmly in Shep's teeth.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to release additional details during a Monday afternoon press conference.