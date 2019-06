- A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon in southern Wisconsin.

The shooting happened about 1:43 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of 60th Street in Kenosha, according to a statement by Kenosha police.

The child was dropped off by two people at Froetert South Hospital in Kenosha, police said. Those two people then left the hospital.

The child’s grandfather spoke to FOX 32. He firmly believes the little boy died after an accidental shooting in the home, but when asked whether the child accidentally shot himself, Curtis Cannon said he didn’t think so.

Cannon believes the two people that dropped the child off at the hospital were his two sons. Why they took off, Cannon could only speculate.

“I wasn’t there. Maybe they was scared to death. Maybe they took him to the hospital because they realized they F***ed up. And they didn’t want the boy to be in pain or suffering. I don’t raise killers. It was an accidental shooting,” said Cannon.

Cannon says the boy’s name is Corey. He didn’t want to share any photos.

Neighbors say they never saw the boy playing outside. They say their hearts go out to the family for their loss.

The investigation is still very active, police said. Additional details have not been released.

Police said they are conducting a death investigation.