- UPDATE: Police have located a missing 9-year-old boy and he's been reunited with his parents.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 9-year-old boy who is missing from suburban Chicago.

Gidean Suazo was last seen in the vicinity of the 200 block of T Street in west suburban Aurora. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and orange shorts.

If you have any information or see Suazo, please contact police at 630-256-5000.