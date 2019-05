- Authorities are warning residents about a series of home burglaries this week in north suburban Gurnee.

Four break-ins were reported overnight from Monday to Tuesday, according to an alert from Gurnee police. Two of the burglaries were reported on Beechwood Avenue, while one happened on Hollyhock Court and another on Lawson Boulevard.

In each case, the suspect apparently entered through unlocked or open doors, including garage doors and rear sliding doors, police said. He stole property from each home.

Police released a clip recorded on a resident’s video doorbell that shows someone walking up to a home, looking through the window and walking away at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call police at 847-599-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.