<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411232426" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411232426" data-article-version="1.0">Catholic lawmakers who supported abortion legislation banned from receiving Communion</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/catholic-lawmakers-who-supported-abortion-legislation-banned-from-receiving-communion" addthis:title="Catholic lawmakers who supported abortion legislation banned from receiving Communion"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411232426.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411232426");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411232426_411290202_128330"></div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411232426"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:49PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411232426-411232401" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20communion%20eucharist%20church_1559857164519.jpg_7360762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)</strong> - The Roman Catholic bishop of Springfield on Thursday banned leaders of the Illinois General Assembly from receiving Holy Communion at local churches because of their involvement in abortion legislation approved last week.</p><p>Bishop Thomas John Paprocki took the action against House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton in a decree based on Catholic canon stating that those "who obstinately persist in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion."</p><p>Additionally, Paprocki barred other Catholic legislators who voted for statutory protection for abortion rights in Illinois. The measure was Democrats' response to steep restrictions on abortion adopted in at least six Republican-controlled states in an effort to get the contentious issue, legalized by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, back before the U.S. Supreme Court.</p><p>Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is Jewish, has promised to sign the legislation.</p><p>"To support legislation that treats babies in the womb like property, allowing for their destruction for any reason at any time, is evil," Paprocki said in a statement.</p><p>Madigan and Cullerton, both Chicago Democrats, voted "yes" on the measure. In a statement, Madigan said Paprocki had informed him that supporting the so-called Reproductive Health Act would mean forfeiting Communion.</p><p>"I believe it is more important to protect a woman's right to make her own health care decisions, including women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest," Madigan said.</p><p>John Patterson, spokesman for Cullerton, said he's unaware of Cullerton ever attending Mass in Springfield. He declined further comment.</p><p>Denial of sacraments to Catholic politicians for supporting abortion rights is not unusual. The Springfield Diocese has long denied Communion to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, because of his views favoring abortion rights. Vatican officials have said that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be denied the Eucharist and the issue received national attention during Democrat John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.</p><p>The Illinois legislation rescinds decades-old statutes which criminalize performing abortions, include requirements for spousal consent and waiting periods, and would reverse newer prohibitions on partial-birth abortions, all of which have never been enforced because of court orders. But sponsors of the measure say recent restrictions in other states are already being challenged in federal court, where decisions could reverse the decrees on which abortion access in Illinois is based.</p><p>Paprocki's move also covers lawmakers who supported 2017 legislation to expand state-employee health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortion procedures and reversed statutory "trigger" language that supporters said would outlaw abortion in Illinois if Roe is overturned.</p><p>It was signed into law in September 2017 by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, a fiscal conservative who campaigned in 2014 for abortion-coverage expansion but told supporters in spring 2017 that he would veto the legislation. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Openings expected next week in Chinese scholar slaying trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge at the trial of a former University of Illinois student charged with killing a visiting Chinese scholar says lawyers should be ready to deliver opening statements by the middle of next week.</p><p>Thursday is the fourth day of jury selection at Brendt Christensen's trial in Peoria.</p><p>Champaign's News-Gazette cites U.S. District Judge James Shadid as saying the final selection of 12 jurors and six alternates could happen Monday, with openings on Wednesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/local-wwii-navy-veteran-recalls-fighting-in-france-and-japan" title="Local WWII Navy veteran recalls fighting in France and Japan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Local_WWII_Navy_veteran_recalls_fighting_0_7362488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Local_WWII_Navy_veteran_recalls_fighting_0_7362488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Local_WWII_Navy_veteran_recalls_fighting_0_7362488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Local_WWII_Navy_veteran_recalls_fighting_0_7362488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Local_WWII_Navy_veteran_recalls_fighting_0_7362488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Seventy-five years ago Thursday, 160,000 Allied troops invaded the shores of France to fight Nazi Germany. Midwestern native John Ullinskey was there. He was also at the last major battle of World War II, off the island of Okinawa." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local WWII Navy veteran recalls fighting in France and Japan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seventy-five years ago Thursday, 160,000 Allied troops invaded the shores of France to fight Nazi Germany. Midwestern native John Ullinskey was there. He was also at the last major battle of World War II, off the island of Okinawa.</p><p>"You would think you were watching a 4th of July activity the way you saw all these blasts and explosions. But it was no 4th of July, it was the real McCoy," said Ullinskey.</p><p>The 95-year-old volunteered to enlist in the Navy when he was 19. He served as a motor machinist mate 2nd class on the USS Arikara ATF 98. Ullinskey recalls the 23-day journey from the East Coast of the United States to England.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/-he-was-a-monster-4-new-lawsuits-filed-against-doctor-accused-of-sexual-assault" title="'He was a monster': 4 new lawsuits filed against doctor accused of sexual assault" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/_He_was_a_monster___4_new_lawsuits_filed_0_7362470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/_He_was_a_monster___4_new_lawsuits_filed_0_7362470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/_He_was_a_monster___4_new_lawsuits_filed_0_7362470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/_He_was_a_monster___4_new_lawsuits_filed_0_7362470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/_He_was_a_monster___4_new_lawsuits_filed_0_7362470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Chicago woman says her gynecologist sexually abused her, and she is not alone." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'He was a monster': 4 new lawsuits filed against doctor accused of sexual assault</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sally Schulze </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago woman says her gynecologist sexually abused her, and she is not alone.</p><p>Her new lawsuit is part of the growing trouble for the doctor and the suburban hospital where he used to work.</p><p>“When I thought the exam was over, he decided it wasn't and that's when he assaulted me,” she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/local-wwii-navy-veteran-recalls-fighting-in-france-and-japan" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/John%20Ullinskey_1559877122585.jpg_7362294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/John%20Ullinskey_1559877122585.jpg_7362294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/John%20Ullinskey_1559877122585.jpg_7362294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/John%20Ullinskey_1559877122585.jpg_7362294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/John%20Ullinskey_1559877122585.jpg_7362294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Local WWII Navy veteran recalls fighting in France and Japan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-he-was-a-monster-4-new-lawsuits-filed-against-doctor-accused-of-sexual-assault" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/fabio%20ortega_1559876464265.jpg_7362256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/fabio%20ortega_1559876464265.jpg_7362256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/fabio%20ortega_1559876464265.jpg_7362256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/fabio%20ortega_1559876464265.jpg_7362256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/fabio%20ortega_1559876464265.jpg_7362256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'He was a monster': 4 new lawsuits filed against doctor accused of sexual assault</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/police-release-photo-of-suspect-in-lincoln-park-sexual-assaults" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/sex%20assault%20suspect_1559876261999.jpg_7362254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/sex%20assault%20suspect_1559876261999.jpg_7362254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/sex%20assault%20suspect_1559876261999.jpg_7362254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/sex%20assault%20suspect_1559876261999.jpg_7362254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/sex%20assault%20suspect_1559876261999.jpg_7362254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police release photo of suspect in Lincoln Park sexual assaults</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-dr-john-funky-new-orleans-night-tripper-musician-dies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr&#x2e;&#x20;John&#x20;performs&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;six&#x20;of&#x20;2013&#x20;Festival&#x20;International&#x20;de&#x20;Jazz&#x20;de&#x20;Montreal&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Montreal&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Raffi&#x20;Kirdi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies at 77</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-23-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Screen-Shot-2019-06-06-at-8.52.18-PM_1559874253119_7362205_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Screen-Shot-2019-06-06-at-8.52.18-PM_1559874253119_7362205_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Screen-Shot-2019-06-06-at-8.52.18-PM_1559874253119_7362205_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Screen-Shot-2019-06-06-at-8.52.18-PM_1559874253119_7362205_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/06/Screen-Shot-2019-06-06-at-8.52.18-PM_1559874253119_7362205_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 23, reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 