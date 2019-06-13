< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago to hire outside firm to operate workers comp program

Posted Jun 13 2019 06:48PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 10:11PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:00PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412560144-412560119" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/lori%20lightfoot%20city%20council_1560469726420.jpg_7395054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412560144" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - In another move to reform how the city conducts its business, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago will transfer day-to-day control of its $100 million-per-year workers' compensation program to a private company.</p><p>The program for decades was handled in secret under the control of now-indicted Alderman Edward Burke. The long-time alderman was charged in January with attempted extortion for allegedly trying to shake down restaurateurs.</p><p>Lightfoot said Thursday a recent audit of the program by accounting firm Grant Thornton found there were nearly 1,300 open workers' compensation claims.</p><p>Lightfoot noted other cities long ago reformed and professionalized their own programs. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/_Mother_of_Englewood__who_provides_free__0_7396495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/_Mother_of_Englewood__who_provides_free__0_7396495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/_Mother_of_Englewood__who_provides_free__0_7396495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/_Mother_of_Englewood__who_provides_free__0_7396495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/_Mother_of_Englewood__who_provides_free__0_7396495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The woman known as the "Mother of Englewood" -- who started a free after school program for kids six years ago -- was rewarded in a big way." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Mother of Englewood' who provides free care to kids is rewarded by Mike Rowe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The woman known as the "Mother of Englewood" -- who started a free after school program for kids six years ago -- was rewarded in a big way.</p><p>Celebrity host Mike Rowe of the hit show "Dirty Jobs" visited LaTanya Johnson at her program on 60th and Halstead in March. Rowe hosts a Facebook show called "Returning the Favor." Producers told Johnson they were filming a documentary of her program. To her surprise, Johnson was gifted a van, toys for the kids and a $15,000 check for her program.</p><p>"It was the biggest ‘wowza’ ever cause you see these things on tv you don't ever think that it'll happen to you. The next day I was still like, let me see if this van still outside, because this has to be a dream," said Johnson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/chicago-inspector-general-demands-reform-of-cpd-officers-in-schools" title="Chicago Inspector General demands reform of CPD officers in schools" data-articleId="412582210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Chicago_Inspector_General_demands_reform_0_7396221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Chicago_Inspector_General_demands_reform_0_7396221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Chicago_Inspector_General_demands_reform_0_7396221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Chicago_Inspector_General_demands_reform_0_7396221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Chicago_Inspector_General_demands_reform_0_7396221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video that shows a confrontation between a female high school student and Chicago police sparked controversy when it was released earlier this year." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago Inspector General demands reform of CPD officers in schools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Video that shows a confrontation between a female high school student and Chicago police sparked controversy when it was released earlier this year.</p><p>Now, Chicago’s Inspector General is expressing frustration at the slow pace of reform in the program that puts safety officers in schools.</p><p>When asked why he thinks it’s taking so long, Joe Ferguson said he has no idea.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/child-2-adults-shot-on-chicago-northwest-side" title="2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting" data-articleId="412603735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Child__2_adults_shot_on_Chicago_s_Northw_0_7396239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A child was shot Thursday night on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Two adults were also wounded in the shooting." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two adults and a toddler were wounded by gunfire Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.</p><p>They were parked in a car in an alley when a Hyundai pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the three of them, Chicago police said. The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Kedzie Avenue.</p><p>They took themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital, from where they were transferred to trauma centers, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-mother-of-englewood-who-provides-free-care-to-kids-is-rewarded-by-mike-rowe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LaTanya Johnson_1560484721563.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Mother of Englewood' who provides free care to kids is rewarded by Mike Rowe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-inspector-general-demands-reform-of-cpd-officers-in-schools"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468_7396646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago Inspector General demands reform of CPD officers in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/child-2-adults-shot-on-chicago-northwest-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)" title="GETTY ambulance chicago_1543528867179.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/you-never-got-out-of-my-heart-wwii-veteran-reunites-with-long-lost-love-in-france-75-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/LOVE%20STORY%205%20THUMB_1560476615840.jpg_7395925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In a long-awaited reunion, veteran K.T. Robbins, 97, embraced a French woman named Jeanine Ganaye, 92, for the first time in over seven decades. (Photo Courtesy: Video from Forever Young Senior Veterans)" title="LOVE STORY 5 THUMB_1560476615840.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468_7396646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468_7396646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468_7396646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468_7396646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago Inspector General demands reform of CPD officers in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/raptors-defeat-warriors-to-clinch-first-nba-title-in-thrilling-114-110-victory" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi&#x20;Leonard&#x20;&#x23;2&#x20;and&#x20;Serge&#x20;Ibaka&#x20;&#x23;9&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Raptors&#x20;celebrate&#x20;late&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Golden&#x20;State&#x20;Warriors&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;Six&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NBA&#x20;Finals&#x20;at&#x20;ORACLE&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Oakland&#x2c;&#x20;Ca&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ezra&#x20;Shaw&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/child-2-adults-shot-on-chicago-northwest-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/11/29/GETTY%20ambulance%20chicago_1543528867179.jpg_6455384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joshua&#x20;Lott&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/suspect-wanted-by-police-for-attempted-murder-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/13-Jun-19-JB472111-Offender-Att.-Murder-3rd-District_1560480319035_7396125_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/13-Jun-19-JB472111-Offender-Att.-Murder-3rd-District_1560480319035_7396125_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/13-Jun-19-JB472111-Offender-Att.-Murder-3rd-District_1560480319035_7396125_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/13-Jun-19-JB472111-Offender-Att.-Murder-3rd-District_1560480319035_7396125_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/13-Jun-19-JB472111-Offender-Att.-Murder-3rd-District_1560480319035_7396125_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect wanted by police for attempted murder in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-fights-burglars-in-his-st-charles-home-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/06/police%20lights%20generic%20nighttime_1496775610573_3432137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/06/police%20lights%20generic%20nighttime_1496775610573_3432137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/06/police%20lights%20generic%20nighttime_1496775610573_3432137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/06/police%20lights%20generic%20nighttime_1496775610573_3432137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/06/06/police%20lights%20generic%20nighttime_1496775610573_3432137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man fights burglars in his St. Charles home: police</h3> News
Local
U.S. and World
Politics
Business
Health
Editorial

Weather
Forecast
Current Conditions
Severe Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Closings

Good Day
Jakes Takes
Backseat Rider
Conversations in Health

Entertainment
TV Schedule
Food and Dining
Recipe Box
Movies!

About Us
News Team
Jobs at Fox 32
Internships
Contests
Closed Captioning
Contact Us href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 