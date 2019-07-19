< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago won't eclipse record high temperature, but this heat is still historic Jul 19 2019 09:23PM 19 2019 09:23PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419258427_419266566_192811",video:"586333",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Chicago_won___t_eclipse_record_high_temp_0_7536574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Chicago%2520is%2520so%2520hot%2520it%25E2%2580%2599s%2520on%2520pace%2520to%2520set%2520a%2520record%2520for%2520July%252019%2520%25E2%2580%2594%2520just%2520not%2520a%2520record%2520high.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/19/Chicago_won___t_eclipse_record_high_temperature__586333_1800.mp4?Expires=1658197429&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GbaX7zuIqf1bHv-q1lSH-QnVNpo",eventLabel:"Chicago%20won%E2%80%99t%20eclipse%20record%20high%20temperature%2C%20but%20this%20heat%20is%20still%20historic-419266566",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fchicago-wont-eclipse-record-high-temperature-but-this-heat-is-still-historic"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 19 2019 08:41PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 09:23PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 09:29PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419258427-419266436" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419258427" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines419258427' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/hot-chicago-heat-wave-sweeping-through-the-area"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/hot-chicago-lake-michigan_1563535921599_7533984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>HOT CHICAGO: Heat wave sweeping through the area</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Chicago is so hot it's on pace to set a record for July 19 — just not a record high.</p><p>The city won't break the record daily high temperature of 101 set on this day in 1930. (The city only peaked at 93 degrees Friday at O'Hare.)</p><p>But the city is likely to set the highest recorded low temperature for July 19.</p><p>The temperature Friday hasn't dropped below 81 degrees — and likely won't, according to the National Weather Service.</p><p>The previous "highest low" was 78 degrees, set in 2011.</p><p>The Chicago area has been under an excessive heat warning since Friday morning, and authorities have warned residents to be cautious as the life-threatening temperatures remain until a cool front moves in Sunday morning.</p><p>"The best thing to do is stay out of the heat as much as possible," National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Sullivan said. "You want to limit your activities outdoors. If you are outside, take breaks."</p><p>The city operates six cooling centers, and people are urged to call 311 to request a well-being check on someone who may be suffering from the heat.</p><p>"People just need to take it easy until that cool front moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning," Sullivan said.</p><p>Saturday is expected to be dangerously hot as well, topping off at 94 degrees, with a heat index between 101 and 108. But we are unlikely to beat any records Saturday, either. The record high for July 20 is 101 degrees, set in 1980.</p><p>On Friday in north suburban Lincolnwood, a <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/baby-rescued-from-hot-car-in-suburbs-after-mom-accidentally-locks-keys-inside" target="_blank">baby was accidentally locked inside a vehicle</a></strong> for about 15 minutes. When authorities rescued the 6-month-old, the temperature inside was 112 degrees. The infant was taken to a hospital as a precaution.</p><p>Residents are advised to visit one of the six cooling centers available:</p><ul> <li>Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.</li> <li>Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.</li> <li>King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.</li> <li>North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.</li> <li>South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave. and,</li> <li>Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404035" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/copa-releases-video-of-deadly-police-shooting-of-man-with-bipolar-disorder" title="COPA releases video of deadly police shooting of man with bipolar disorder" data-articleId="419277717" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/COPA_releases_video_of_deadly_police_sho_0_7536849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Chicago police watchdog group "COPA" is releasing new video of the tense moments leading to the deadly SWAT shooting of a man with bipolar disorder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>COPA releases video of deadly police shooting of man with bipolar disorder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago police watchdog group "COPA" has released new video of the tense moments leading to the deadly shooting of a man with bipolar disorder.</p><p>The video is from May 2019 of police trying to negotiate with 22-year-old Miles Frazier. The man had barricaded himself in his home on East 61st Street and was shooting out a window.</p><p>After nearly an hour of negotiating, a SWAT team went in and shot him. Frazier later died at the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/bicyclist-dies-on-blue-line-tracks-near-medical-district-stop-police" title="Bicyclist dies on Blue Line tracks near Medical District stop: police" data-articleId="419276726" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bicyclist dies on Blue Line tracks near Medical District stop: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bicyclist died Friday at a Blue Line L station on the West Side, according to police.</p><p>The person was on a bike by the tracks in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue shortly before they died at 9:10 p.m., Chicago police said. The Illinois Medical District station is in the same block.</p><p>The circumstances of the death were not immediately clear.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/hundreds-of-strangers-turn-out-for-homeless-army-veteran-s-funeral-in-suburban-chicago" title="Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago" data-articleId="419262989" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hundreds_of_strangers_turn_out_for_homel_0_7536620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hundreds_of_strangers_turn_out_for_homel_0_7536620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hundreds_of_strangers_turn_out_for_homel_0_7536620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hundreds_of_strangers_turn_out_for_homel_0_7536620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Hundreds_of_strangers_turn_out_for_homel_0_7536620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hundreds of people turned out Friday to pay their final respects to a homeless veteran who died without a family." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dane Placko </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of people turned out Friday to pay their final respects to a homeless veteran who died without a family.</p><p>George Babcock Junior was laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, and veterans groups made sure he wasn't forgotten.</p><p>On a blazing hot afternoon, hundreds of people -- almost all of them strangers – turned out to say goodbye to a veteran they never met.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/copa-releases-video-of-deadly-police-shooting-of-man-with-bipolar-disorder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/copa%20video%20bipolar%20man%20shot_1563592244424.jpg_7536752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="copa video bipolar man shot_1563592244424.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>COPA releases video of deadly police shooting of man with bipolar disorder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hundreds-of-strangers-turn-out-for-homeless-army-veteran-s-funeral-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="homeless veteran funeral_1563589357042.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chicago-wont-eclipse-record-high-temperature-but-this-heat-is-still-historic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/heat%20hot%20water%20kids_1563589544288.jpg_7536720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="heat hot water kids_1563589544288.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago won't eclipse record high temperature, but this heat is still historic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/bicyclist-dies-on-blue-line-tracks-near-medical-district-stop-police" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/blue%20line%20incident_1563591468506.jpg_7536747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bicyclist dies on Blue Line tracks near Medical District stop: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hundreds-of-strangers-turn-out-for-homeless-army-veteran-s-funeral-in-suburban-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/homeless%20veteran%20funeral_1563589357042.jpg_7536719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds of strangers turn out for homeless Army veteran's funeral in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/judge-orders-r-kelly-moved-to-new-york-for-court-hearing-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY%20r%20kelly_1562980248412.jpg_7519757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Jason&#x20;Wambsgans-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge orders R. Kelly moved to New York for court hearing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-s-elusive-gator-settles-into-new-home-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago's elusive gator settles into new home in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/slim-chance-of-ever-finding-chinese-scholar-s-body" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, 