- Chicago is so hot it's on pace to set a record for July 19 — just not a record high.

The city won't break the record daily high temperature of 101 set on this day in 1930. (The city only peaked at 93 degrees Friday at O'Hare.)

But the city is likely to set the highest recorded low temperature for July 19.

The temperature Friday hasn't dropped below 81 degrees — and likely won't, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous "highest low" was 78 degrees, set in 2011.

The Chicago area has been under an excessive heat warning since Friday morning, and authorities have warned residents to be cautious as the life-threatening temperatures remain until a cool front moves in Sunday morning.

"The best thing to do is stay out of the heat as much as possible," National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Sullivan said. "You want to limit your activities outdoors. If you are outside, take breaks."

The city operates six cooling centers, and people are urged to call 311 to request a well-being check on someone who may be suffering from the heat.

"People just need to take it easy until that cool front moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning," Sullivan said.

Saturday is expected to be dangerously hot as well, topping off at 94 degrees, with a heat index between 101 and 108. But we are unlikely to beat any records Saturday, either. The record high for July 20 is 101 degrees, set in 1980.

On Friday in north suburban Lincolnwood, a baby was accidentally locked inside a vehicle for about 15 minutes. When authorities rescued the 6-month-old, the temperature inside was 112 degrees. The infant was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Residents are advised to visit one of the six cooling centers available:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave. and,

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicagoans can also call 311 to request a well-being check for those who may be in danger from the heat.