- Two rides at a carnival in suburban Chicago collided Thursday night, leaving one child injured, officials told FOX 32.

The incident happened outside St. Christopher Church at 147th and Karlov streets in south suburban Midlothian.

A witness told FOX 32 that two rides collided and debris from one of the rides flew off and hit a young boy. The child was taken to a hospital and there's been no word on his condition.

No further details were immediately available.