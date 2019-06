- Severe thunderstorms moved through Chicago Friday evening, forcing concertgoers to seek shelter after the Huntington Bank Pavilion was evacuated on Northerly Island.

The outdoor venue was evacuated about 7 p.m. due to “severe weather,” and concertgoers were told to seek shelter in their cars or in the North Garage near Soldier Field, Huntington Bank Pavilion said in a tweet.

By 8 p.m., the storms had passed and people were allowed back into the venue, the pavilion tweeted. The band The National was scheduled to perform at 9:10 p.m.

The same venue was evacuated the night before about the same time for a weather delay.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service earlier in the evening. Isolated cells of intense storm activity were reported, and videos of dime-to-quarter size hail were posted to social media.

The thunderstorm warning expired at 7:30 p.m., the weather service said.