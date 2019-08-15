< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424063664" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Alleged killer was also accused of beating pregnant ex-girlfriend so badly she lost 3 of 4 babies addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/court-documents-man-beat-gary-woman-in-apartment-before-dumping-body" addthis:title="Alleged killer was also accused of beating pregnant ex-girlfriend so badly she lost 3 of 4 babies"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424063664.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424063664");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424063664_424068826_130710"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424063664_424068826_130710";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424068826","video":"595287","title":"Court%20documents%3A%20Man%20beat%20Gary%20woman%20in%20apartment%20before%20dumping%20body","caption":"Gruesome%20details%20have%20emerged%20in%20the%20murder%20of%20a%20Gary%20woman%20who%20went%20missing%20last%20month%20after%20a%20concert%20in%20Tinley%20Park.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FCourt_documents__Man_beat_Gary_woman_in__0_7596445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FCourt_documents__Man_beat_Gary_woman_in_apartmen_595287_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660530539%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DG5p5iArGMmVwzEzoojHru04x_HE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcourt-documents-man-beat-gary-woman-in-apartment-before-dumping-body"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 09:29PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424063664_424068826_130710",video:"595287",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Court_documents__Man_beat_Gary_woman_in__0_7596445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Gruesome%2520details%2520have%2520emerged%2520in%2520the%2520murder%2520of%2520a%2520Gary%2520woman%2520who%2520went%2520missing%2520last%2520month%2520after%2520a%2520concert%2520in%2520Tinley%2520Park.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/Court_documents__Man_beat_Gary_woman_in_apartmen_595287_1800.mp4?Expires=1660530539&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=G5p5iArGMmVwzEzoojHru04x_HE",eventLabel:"Court%20documents%3A%20Man%20beat%20Gary%20woman%20in%20apartment%20before%20dumping%20body-424068826",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcourt-documents-man-beat-gary-woman-in-apartment-before-dumping-body"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Elizabeth Matthews
Posted Aug 15 2019 08:54PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 09:29PM CDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 04:22PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424063664-424063639" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/Buchanan%20-%20mcghee_1565920459581.jpg_7596369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Gruesome details have emerged in the murder of a Gary woman who went missing last month after a concert in Tinley Park. Her remains were found Monday and on Thursday, we learned the alleged killer had a friend with him when he dumped the body.</p><p>"I think it's very horrible," said neighbor Dollette Kindred.</p><p>Residents were stunned to hear the news that their neighbor, 38-year-old James McGhee, is behind bars charged with murdering a Gary woman. He was arrested Wednesday night in Hammond, Indiana by state and federal agents.</p><p>Prosecutors say McGhee brought Sidne-Nichole Buchanan back to his Gary apartment after they attended a concert together in Tinley Park.</p><p>Court documents show investigators used cellphone records to lead them to McGhee's apartment. When they went inside, they found bloodstains and a strong smell of cleaning chemicals.</p><p>McGhee, who had been dating Buchanan for three months, had allegedly gone through her phone after the concert and saw a sexually explicit photo of her with someone else, the documents state. McGhee did so after he noticed that Buchanan received a call from an "on again, off again" boyfriend.</p><p>Police spoke to a man who says he was there when McGhee disposed of her body.</p><p>Court documents show McGhee told the man he "thinks he messed up and was thinking about killing himself."</p><p>McGhee also told the man that "he thought she was asleep, but she never woke up."</p><p>Prosecutors say McGhee's friend went to the suspect's apartment and saw what he believed to be a body in black plastic bags near the foot of the bed and later saw McGhee carry a suitcase into a wooded area in Illinois just west of 394 near Lansing.</p><p>Court documents show the man told police that "McGhee showed him a photograph of a female believed to be Buchanan and McGhee said, 'I beat her up bad. This is when she was living.'"</p><p>Neighbors say FBI agents scoured the area around the apartment building on Burr Street about a week ago.</p><p>"They were looking up the road for her, all around here, everywhere," said neighbor Anthony Kindred. "The FBI? They were riding up the streets, kept the kids in."</p><p>"They stood in this area talking to neighbors…telling everybody to stay inside," he added.</p><p>McGhee appeared in bond court Friday morning and plead not guilty. He is being held without bail and his next court date is October 10.</p><p>Two years ago, McGhee was also accused of beating his girlfriend at the time so badly that she lost three of the quadruplets she was pregnant with. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bullet shatters CPD station window after concealed carry holder shoots back in West Side dispute</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No one was hurt Friday after a bullet pierced a window of a West Chicago police station when multiple people in a dispute fired shots at each other.</p><p>Two males were in custody after their group of four argued with a concealed carry license holder and one of them fired shots, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.</p><p>The concealed carry holder took out their own gun and returned fire, he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cpd-officer-on-mayors-security-team-found-not-guilty-of-domestic-battery" title="CPD officer on mayor's security team found not guilty of domestic battery" data-articleId="424269387" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/15/E6376602684F47CB8BD3B1EF64388894_1452904241094_728654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CPD officer on mayor's security team found not guilty of domestic battery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago police officer who was assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail has been acquitted of a misdemeanor battery charge.</p><p>Cook County Judge Megan Goldish ruled on Friday that 17-year veteran officer Marni Washington was not guilty, according to court records. Goldish also vacated an order of protection between Washington and the 53-year-old woman she was accused of pinning against a wall.</p><p>Washington, 50, who served as a “security specialist” on CPD’s Detached Services Unit, turned herself into police after she was charged in the June 27 incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/air-pollution-can-be-as-harmful-to-lungs-as-smoking-a-pack-of-cigarettes-a-day-study-finds" title="Air pollution can be as harmful to lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, study finds" data-articleId="424271501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Increased_levels_of_air_pollution_may_ca_0_7598991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A long-term increase of just three parts per billion of ground-level ozone outside a person’s home can cause lung damage equivalent to that resulting from smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for 29 years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air pollution can be as harmful to lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Air pollution could be causing emphysema, even in people who have never smoked, a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA found.</p><p>A long-term increase of just three parts per billion of ground-level ozone (O3) — which is considered by the Environmental Protection Agency to be the “main ingredient in smog” — outside a person’s home opens them up to a level of lung damage that is effectively the same as that which would occur after smoking a pack of cigarettes every day for 29 years.</p><p>Air pollution has 