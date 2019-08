A Chicago police officer and his supervisors are facing an internal department investigation after a video was posted to Hulk Hogan’s Facebook page showing the officer giving the former superstar wrestler a ride across the tarmac at O’Hare International Airport.

The Aug. 2 video, posted under the caption “Thank you Chicago PD much love!!!!!,” shows Hogan in the front passenger seat of a Chicago police squad car, with wrestling manager Jimmy Hart and an unknown cameraman in the back, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sirens activated, the squad car traverses the tarmac while Hogan and the other passengers praise the Chicago Police Department.

“My Uber’s got a siren . . . Chicago PD for life,” Hogan says at one point, before shouting “Watch that truck!”

When asked in the video if the officer would get in trouble for driving the trio, the officer says, “Trust me, no. My sergeant, he’s all for it.”

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the video is of “significant concern” and that an internal investigation has been opened into the officer and his supervisors at the airport.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of the investigation but this escort was not authorized by the department, and Commander Thomas O’Brien of airport operations had no knowledge that it was taking place,” Guglielmi said. “We are in the process of revoking credentials for the officer to operate a vehicle on airport grounds pending the investigation.”

When the camera focuses in on Hart in the video, the manager says “I think it’s beautiful, baby. We’re going to Rosemont Horizon where all the memories were made by Hulkamania, years and years ago,” referring to the suburban stadium now known as Allstate Arena.

No wrestling matches are scheduled at the Allstate Arena until November.

But another video posted to Hogan’s Twitter account that same evening shows the wrestler dining with former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman, under the caption: “Pre party getting ready for National Sports Collectors Convention: #TRISTAR Autograph Pavilion tomorrow.” The NSCC was hosted at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont between July 31 and Aug. 4.

The roughly three-minute O’Hare video ends with Hogan, an outspoken conservative and supporter of President Donald Trump, asking the officer, “Are you guys going to elect that same mayor this year?”

The cameraman says “OK, let me get off this [Facebook] Live here, ‘cause you know, we love Chicago.”

Representatives for Hogan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.