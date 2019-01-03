$100k bail for man charged with fatally striking woman in Waukegan hit-and-run

- A man has been charged with fatally striking a woman with his minivan and leaving the scene of the accident in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and found a 51-year-old woman lying in the street in the 1400 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to Waukegan police.

Witnesses told police she was crossing the street when she was struck by a minivan that drove off northbound on North Lewis Avenue.

Police were able to locate the driver of the minivan after witnesses provided the license plate number. Maurice Pettigrew, 42, was taken into custody minutes after the crash near the intersection of Williamsburg Drive and Georgetown Lane, police said.

The woman, who was from Waukegan, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She had not yet been identified pending notification of her family. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, police said.

Pettigrew, of Evanston, was charged with leaving the scene of an injury or death accident and driving without a valid driver’s license, police said.

He was being held at Lake County Jail on a $100,000 bond, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 4.