- A man accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman Friday in west suburban Aurora was ordered held on a $1 million bail.

Khamsaume Xayvong, 57, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement

The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in an Aurora home, prosecutors said. Xayvong, who knew the woman beforehand, allegedly injured her during the assault.

Xayvong, who lives in Aurora, was ordered held Monday on $1 million bail by Kane County Associate Judge Keith Johnson, prosecutors said. His next court date is set for July 17.