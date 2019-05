- Two people worked together to shoplift thousands of dollars of merchandise Friday from a Christian Dior boutique in Gold Coast.

The male and female duo entered the store about 3:20 p.m. in the 900 block of North Rush Street, Chicago police said. The female distracted an employee while the male grabbed merchandise.

After grabbing about $5,000 worth of property, they left the shop without paying, according to a source.

Police have not offered a description of the shoplifters. Area Central detectives are investigating.