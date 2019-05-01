< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. $5 million bail for 3rd person charged in fatal Denny's parking lot shooting

Posted May 08 2019 08:57PM CDT Wire)</strong> - A third person has been charged in the fatal shooting last week in a restaurant’s parking lot in southwest suburban Joliet.</p><p>Christopher C. Parker, 23, of Chicago, was ordered held on $5 million bail by a Will County judge on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and armed robbery in connection to the slaying of Gregory G. Brown Jr., according to Joliet police and court records.</p><p>Two other suspects, Bobbie J. Ollom, 23, and Joshua T. Anderson, 20, were arrested earlier this week in Iowa and charged with the same crimes as Parker, police said. Anderson is a Chicago resident, while Ollom lives in Seneca. Their court information was not available.</p><p>Officers were called about 10 p.m. on April 30 for reports of an unresponsive person and found 36-year-old Brown in the parking lot of the restaurant, 2531 Plainfield Road, police and the Will County coroner’s office said.</p><p>First responders attempted to revive Brown Jr., of Crest Hill, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.</p><p>The next day, police released a video last week showing Brown with a woman, described as a “person of interest,” inside the restaurant’s lobby shortly before the shooting. More Crime Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with DUI after crashing vehicle, fighting with cops in Lisle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 12:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with crashing a vehicle while on drugs and fighting with police officers who tried to arrest him Wednesday in west suburban Lisle.</p><p>Witnesses told investigators that James M. Musialek, 28, “crashed into several fixed objects” in the 5300 block of Route 53 before driving away at 3:25 p.m., according to a statement from Lisle police.</p><p>He got out of the vehicle in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue and tried to run away, police said. When officers tried to take him into custody, Musialek “violently resisted the arrest.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/u-of-illinois-senior-faces-sexual-assault-charge-in-urbana-1" title="U of Illinois senior faces sexual assault charge in Urbana" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atilcan Malak | Champaign County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U of Illinois senior faces sexual assault charge in Urbana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 11:13AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 11:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A University of Illinois senior has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student at a fraternity in 2017.</p><p>The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports 22-year-old Atilcan Malak of Chicago and Champaign was arraigned Wednesday on one count of criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors say the alleged assault happened Aug. 24, 2017, at the Acacia fraternity after the woman had been drinking. Court records show Malak has pleaded not guilty. His bond is set at $250,000.</p><p>According to a police report, Malak acknowledged the woman was in the house but denied having sex with her.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-after-hit-and-run-with-stolen-car-in-beverly" title="Man charged after hit-and-run with stolen car in Beverly" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Rashad-Davis-mugshot_1557411264397_7239534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashad B. Davis | Evergreen Park police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged after hit-and-run with stolen car in Beverly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One man has been charged after crashing a stolen vehicle in Beverly on the South Side Sunday after speeding away from a traffic stop in Evergreen Park.</p><p>Rashad B. Davis, 21, is charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to Evergreen Park police.</p><p>An Evergreen Park police officer saw the vehicle going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone at 11:18 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 95th Street, according to a statement from Evergreen Park police. <div class="mod-story-list "> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-advancements-in-urogynecology" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Advancements in urogynecology</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-sonia-dutta-md" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7239865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Sonia Dutta, M.D.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/u-of-illinois-senior-faces-sexual-assault-charge-in-urbana-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/atilcan-malak_1557418333982_7239997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atilcan&#x20;Malak&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Champaign&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U of Illinois senior faces sexual assault charge in Urbana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-with-special-needs-bitten-by-student-on-school-bus" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/09/child%20bitten%20for%20web_1557416745785.png_7239572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lynn&#x20;Waldron" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl with special needs bitten by student on school bus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sticker-shock-trump-taking-aim-at-surprise-medical-bills-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20050919_1557417578340.jpg_7239840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20050919_1557417578340.jpg_7239840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20050919_1557417578340.jpg_7239840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20050919_1557417578340.jpg_7239840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20050919_1557417578340.jpg_7239840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;boards&#x20;Marine&#x20;One&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;Lawn&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;flight&#x20;to&#x20;Joint&#x20;Base&#x20;Andrews&#x2c;&#x20;Md&#x2e;&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;8&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;trip&#x20;to&#x20;Tyndall&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Base&#x2c;&#x20;Fla&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sticker shock: Trump taking aim at 'surprise medical bills'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 