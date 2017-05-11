< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story424700115" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424700115" data-article-version="1.0">1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424700115" data-article-version="1.0">1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424700115" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/1-killed-3-wounded-monday-in-chicago-gun-violence" data-title="1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/1-killed-3-wounded-monday-in-chicago-gun-violence" addthis:title="1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424700115.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424700115");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424700115-363748684"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424700115-363748684" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m</figcaption> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> The person was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.</p><p>The victim has not been identified but is believed to be between 14 and 20 years old, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.</p><p>Police were seen investigating fresh graffiti on a wall near the scene of the homicide.</p><p>Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.</p><p>Monday's latest shooting happened in Pullman on the Far South Side.</p><p>Two men, 30 and 41, were standing outside about 11:25 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Corliss Avenue when someone in a passing Chrysler 300 fired shots, police said.</p><p>The 30-year-old was hit in both legs while the 41-year-old was hit multiple times in the shoulder, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.</p><p>No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.</p><p>Late Monday morning, a man was wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.</p><p>The 20-year-old was walking at 11:17 a.m. when people in two vehicles started shooting at him in the 7000 block of South Dante Avenue, according to police.</p><p>The man was struck and ran for cover, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.</p><p>No suspect information was immediately available, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with armed robbery at Wilmington truck stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 09:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly robbed a truck stop in southwest suburban Wilmington.</p><p>Corey Ingram entered the Knights Inn/River Road Truck Stop, 24007 W. Lorenzo Road, in a blue ski mask about 4:30 a.m. and threatened the attendant with a handgun, the Will County sheriff's office said. After the employee placed cash into a plastic bag, Ingram fled from the store.</p><p>Officers from multiple police agencies set up a perimeter and found Ingram hiding in some bushes in a nearby wooded area about 10 minutes later, the sheriff's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/convenience-store-robberies-reported-on-the-near-west-side-police" title="Convenience store robberies reported on the Near West Side: police" data-articleId="424708426" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Convenience store robberies reported on the Near West Side: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 08:53AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are warning residents about two recent convenience store robberies reported on the Near West Side.</p><p>In each incident, two men entered the stores, displayed a handgun and took money and merchandise before fleeing, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one case, the robbers were seen leaving the area in a red Honda Civic.</p><p>The robberies occurred July 31 in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street and Aug. 4 in the 200 block of South Racine Avenue, police said, both during the early morning hours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/person-seen-trying-to-enter-homes-vehicles-garages-in-mount-greenwood" title="Person seen trying to enter homes, vehicles, garages in Mount Greenwood" data-articleId="424700959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries in August in Mount Greenwood | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Person seen trying to enter homes, vehicles, garages in Mount Greenwood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mount Greenwood residents are on alert after a male was seen trying to get into homes, vehicles and garages in the Far Southwest Side neighborhood.</p><p>The male was seen walking the 11100 blocks of South Trumbull Avenue and South St. Louis Avenue between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pulling at door handles to homes, vehicles and garages and stealing property from inside when he was able to gain entry.</p><p>The same person is also suspected in two burglaries that happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West 109th Street and the 10800 block of South Bell Avenue, police said.</p> He and his wife are often at odds as to whether or not the air conditioner should be running. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/convenience-store-robberies-reported-on-the-near-west-side-police" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Convenience store robberies reported on the Near West Side: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-seen-trying-to-enter-homes-vehicles-garages-in-mount-greenwood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/mount-greenwood-robbery_1566305293317_7604050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance&#x20;images&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;wanted&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;series&#x20;of&#x20;burglaries&#x20;in&#x20;August&#x20;in&#x20;Mount&#x20;Greenwood&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person seen trying to enter homes, vehicles, garages in Mount Greenwood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-3-wounded-monday-in-chicago-gun-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 killed, 3 wounded Monday in Chicago gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/thunderstorms-forecast-for-chicago-area-weather-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY-Thunderstorms-Chicago_1566303259525_7604167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY-Thunderstorms-Chicago_1566303259525_7604167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY-Thunderstorms-Chicago_1566303259525_7604167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY-Thunderstorms-Chicago_1566303259525_7604167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY-Thunderstorms-Chicago_1566303259525_7604167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thunderstorms forecast for Chicago area: weather service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/records-epstein-signed-will-2-days-before-suicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 