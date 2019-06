- At least 10 people were shot Thursday within city limits, including a 30-year-old man who was killed in Austin on the West Side.

About 2:45 p.m., he was walking with a 19-year-old man in the 5400 block of West Monroe Street when someone approached the pair and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the head, neck, leg and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man was grazed in the head and his condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In non-fatal shootings, a teen boy was critically wounded in West Garfield Park.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert discovered the teen about 10:55 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said. He had gunshot wounds to the neck and head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A woman who identified herself as the 17-year-old's aunt told a Sun-Times photographer at the scene the teen was riding home on his bike when he was shot.

About an hour later, a 39-year-old man was shot while riding a minibike in Morgan Park in Thursday's latest shooting.

He was on the small motorcycle about 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 110th place when someone in a passing red Dodge Charger unleashed gunfire, police said. The man was struck in the ankle.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

Earlier, two men were wounded by gunfire on a basketball court in Englewood.

They were on the court about 9:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wood Street when someone fired shots, police said. A witness said the bullets may have come from nearby tracks.

A 19-year-old was hit in the chin, and a 24-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.

Another double shooting took place in South Chicago.

About 7:48 p.m., a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of East 84th Street when someone in a vehicle opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the face and twice in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The girl was struck in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Two men were hurt within minutes of each other in earlier separate gun violence incidents.

A 28-year-old was walking about 4:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Kildare Avenue in Humboldt Park when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was hit in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot while waiting for a bus in Gresham.

Someone approached the 24-year-old about 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West 79th Street and asked him if he was in a gang, police said. When the man said no, the gunman shot him in the foot before running off.

The man took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Shootings Wednesday left two dead and three others wounded.