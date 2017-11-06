< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 1 killed, 9 wounded in Thursday shootings

Posted Jun 21 2019 07:55AM CDT src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413979334-399727946" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:55AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413979334" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - At least 10 people were shot Thursday within city limits, including a 30-year-old man who was killed in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>About 2:45 p.m., he was walking with a 19-year-old man in the 5400 block of West Monroe Street when someone approached the pair and opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>The older man was struck in the head, neck, leg and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man was grazed in the head and his condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.</p><p>In non-fatal shootings, a teen boy was critically wounded in West Garfield Park.</p><p>Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert discovered the teen about 10:55 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said. He had gunshot wounds to the neck and head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.</p><p>A woman who identified herself as the 17-year-old's aunt told a Sun-Times photographer at the scene the teen was riding home on his bike when he was shot.</p><p>About an hour later, a 39-year-old man was shot while riding a minibike in Morgan Park in Thursday's latest shooting.</p><p>He was on the small motorcycle about 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 110th place when someone in a passing red Dodge Charger unleashed gunfire, police said. The man was struck in the ankle.</p><p>He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.</p><p>Earlier, two men were wounded by gunfire on a basketball court in Englewood.</p><p>They were on the court about 9:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wood Street when someone fired shots, police said. A witness said the bullets may have come from nearby tracks.</p><p>A 19-year-old was hit in the chin, and a 24-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized.</p><p>Another double shooting took place in South Chicago.</p><p>About 7:48 p.m., a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of East 84th Street when someone in a vehicle opened fire, police said.</p><p>The man was hit in the face and twice in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.</p><p>The girl was struck in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.</p><p>Two men were hurt within minutes of each other in earlier separate gun violence incidents.</p><p>A 28-year-old was walking about 4:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Kildare Avenue in Humboldt Park when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was hit in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.</p><p>About 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot while waiting for a bus in Gresham.</p><p>Someone approached the 24-year-old about 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West 79th Street and asked him if he was in a gang, police said. More Crime Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pregnant_woman_among_4_wounded_in_South__0_7429401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pregnant_woman_among_4_wounded_in_South__0_7429401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pregnant_woman_among_4_wounded_in_South__0_7429401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pregnant_woman_among_4_wounded_in_South__0_7429401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pregnant_woman_among_4_wounded_in_South__0_7429401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Tia Ewing reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 wounded, including pregnant woman, in Parkway Gardens shooting: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:08AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were wounded, including a pregnant woman, in a shooting Friday in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.</p><p>About 3:08 a.m., someone came up the back alley stairs of a building in the 6300 block of South King Drive and fired shots into an apartment, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. Two women inside were struck by gunfire.</p><p>A 22-year-old who is seven months pregnant was hit in the leg, arm, upper body and is in critical condition, police said. The second woman, 29, was struck in the leg, and her condition was stabilized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-in-suburban-chicago-found-guilty-of-conspiracy-to-give-isis-support" title="2 in suburban Chicago found guilty of conspiracy to give ISIS support" data-articleId="413917329" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/04/12/17858202_10156103894168289_486442310_o_1492017885734_3145060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joseph D. Jones, a/k/a &ldquo;Yusuf Abdulhaqq,&rdquo; and Edward Schimenti, a/k/a &ldquo;Abdul Wali,&rdquo; pose in front of Islamic State flag with an FBI Confidential Human Source (blurred)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 in suburban Chicago found guilty of conspiracy to give ISIS support</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two suburban Chicago men accused of giving cellphones to an undercover FBI agent to be used as detonators for bombs have been convicted of conspiracy to provide material support to the Islamic State group.</p><p>Edward Schimenti and Joseph D. Jones, both 37 and from Zion, Illinois, were convicted Thursday after a four-week trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago.</p><p>Judge Andrea Wood allowed the men's attorneys to present an entrapment defense. Jones' lawyer, Patrick Boyle, said after the verdict that he was "disappointed" jurors rejected the defense's argument.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chicago-man-gets-35-years-in-police-dispatchers-death" title="Chicago man sentenced to 35 years in prison for police dispatcher's death" data-articleId="413904455" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chicago_man_sentenced_to_35_years_in_pri_0_7428829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chicago_man_sentenced_to_35_years_in_pri_0_7428829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chicago_man_sentenced_to_35_years_in_pri_0_7428829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chicago_man_sentenced_to_35_years_in_pri_0_7428829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chicago_man_sentenced_to_35_years_in_pri_0_7428829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man convicted of murder last year in the death of a Chicago dispatcher who wasn't the intended target has been sentenced to 35 years in prison." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago man sentenced to 35 years in prison for police dispatcher's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man convicted of murder last year in the death of a Chicago dispatcher who wasn't the intended target has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.</p><p>Yvonne Nelson had just stepped out of a coffee shop near Chicago Police Department headquarters when Javion Harris shot her in May 2016. The man who was the target was also shot but survived. 