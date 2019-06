- An argument between two men involved in a traffic crash ended violently Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Two vehicles sideswiped each other about 5:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 30th Street and two men from one of the vehicles became physical, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was cut multiple times in the arm, and a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his leg, police said.

They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where there conditions were stabilized, police said.

It was unclear what led the two men from the same car to begin fighting.

Area Central detectives are investigating.