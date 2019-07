- One person was killed and nine more injured Monday in gun violence across Chicago, including four people shot within two hours in a series of shootings in Roseland on the South Side.

One of those shootings killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded a 20-year-old man.

Jaykuan Rogers, 15, was riding in a stolen Jeep with two other people about 9 p.m. when someone shot at them from a passing white pickup truck in the 11400 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Rogers was struck in the head, while the 20-year-old was shot in the back, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center, where Rogers was pronounced a few hours later. The 20-year-old was in critical condition.

A third person in the stolen vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was taken in for questioning, police said. No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Roseland's latest shooting seriously wounded a 25-year-old man as he was walking in an alley in the 11200 block of South Wallace Street, police said. Someone approached him and fired shots, striking him twice in the abdomen about 9:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. No arrests have been reported.

About 8:05 p.m., a man was shot in the back and neck in Roseland. The 23-year-old ran to a nearby home after he was shot in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

In Lawndale on the West Side, three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting.

The trio was on a sidewalk about 11:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Richmond Street when someone drove by in a black SUV and opened fire, police said.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot while a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and foot, respectively, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.

A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Lawndale about an hour earlier.

The man was outside about 10:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Harding Avenue when shots rang out and he realized he had been hit in the arm, police said. A family member took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

About 9:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in South Shore.

He was standing on the street in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was hit, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshots to his chest and groin area.

Before dawn, a woman was shot while allegedly breaking car windows in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was breaking out car windows shortly before 7:15 a.m. when someone fired at her in the 12000 block of South LaSalle Street, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found her with a gunshot wound to the upper left leg, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center, where she was stabilized.

A gray vehicle was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting, but no suspect description is available, according to police, who said the woman is not cooperating with investigators.

Over the weekend, 43 people were shot — two of them fatally — in citywide gun violence.