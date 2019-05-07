< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly

Posted May 31 2019 07:21PM CDT Kelly</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410194934" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" data-title="11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" addthis:title="11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410194934.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410194934");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410194934-405387555"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption> Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410194934-405387555" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption> Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Posted May 31 2019 07:21PM CDT CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors aren't saying much about why they charged R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related felony counts but one thing is clear: Things are much more serious for the Grammy-winning R&B singer.

The reasons start with the fact that the 11 new counts include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault - a Class X felony that carries a sentence up to 30 years - more than four times as long as the sentence that each of the 10 counts Kelly was charged with and pleaded not guilty to in February.

"By doing this they have enhanced the penalty if he's convicted," Joe Lopez, a Chicago defense attorney, said Friday. And perhaps more significantly, he said that even with the original 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly was charged with in February there was a possibility that he could have been placed on probation and avoided prison.

But, Lopez said, if Kelly is convicted of any one of the four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, he must go to prison.

Of more immediate concern to Kelly might be what happens when he returns to court next Thursday to hear the new charges.

"I would not be surprised at all if prosecutors come to court and ask the judge to increase the bail amount," said Dick Devine, a private attorney who was the Cook County State's Attorney for a dozen years until 2008. Any substantial increase could send Kelly back to jail. Kelly, whose financial problems have been widely reported, spent a few days behind bars when he was originally charged in February until a suburban woman posted the 10% of $1 million bond - $100,000 - to secure his release.

But various legal experts say there is not much chance of prosecutors asking for such an increase or a judge granting that request if they do.

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he is optimistic that the bail mount won't be increased.

"He's not a flight risk and (while) they may have changed the charges it doesn't change the fact that he's not a flight risk and we expect bail to remain the same," Greenberg said of Kelly.

In the long term, one former federal prosecutor suggested that the new charges are likely part of a legal strategy to increase the chances of a conviction.

"What happens is they charged the same thing in different ways because they obviously want to have the greatest chance at conviction and maybe they looked at the indictment and saw (Kelly's attorneys) might have a defense and they wanted to seal off that defense," said Phil Turner, who is now a Chicago defense attorney.

According to the new court filing, the first eight counts are from encounters that allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2010. Three others pertain to alleged encounters between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010.

Among other things, prosecutors allege that Kelly used force or threatened to do so to pressure the accuser into sex or to perform oral sex on him. She was underage at the time, extending the statute of limitations for bringing charges to 20 years from her 18th birthday, they wrote.

Since the new charges were announced, a woman has come forward to say publicly that 11 new sex-related felony counts against R. Kelly stem from allegations she made about the R&B singer.

Jerhonda Pace writes on her Facebook page that she's the alleged victim prosecutors identify as "J.P." in court papers. More Crime Stories

Bartlett man charged with fatally stabbing his 93-year-old mother

A man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 93-year-old mother a dozen times Wednesday at their northwest suburban Bartlett home.

Edward Mitzelfeld, 64, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of his mother, Frances Kelly, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

"What makes this case particularly troubling is that the defendant is the victim's son," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement. "I wish Frances' family and friends strength and courage as they say goodbye to one family member and find themselves looking at another family member accused of her murder.

5 men shot in Robbins drive-by

Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday in south suburban Robbins.

A vehicle drove up to a gathering of people and someone inside opened fire at the group about 10:50 p.m. in the 14000 block of Grace Avenue in Robbins, according to Cook County sheriff's office spokesman Samuel Randall.

Five men were struck by gunfire, Randall said. A 32-year-old from Sauk Village and a 30-year-old from Harvey were taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

2 killed, 10 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least 12 people were shot Thursday in gun violence incidents across Chicago, including two men killed in a double shooting in Burnside.

About 12:54 p.m., Jaquon M. Burke and Gerrod Gibson, both 24, were walking in the 600 block of East 92nd Place when a male approached them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Both of them were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, authorities said. A 32-year-old from Sauk Village and a 30-year-old from Harvey were taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-killed-10-wounded-in-thursday-shootings" title="2 killed, 10 wounded in Thursday shootings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 killed, 10 wounded in Thursday shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least 12 people were shot Thursday in gun violence incidents across Chicago, including two men killed in a double shooting in Burnside.</p><p>About 12:54 p.m., Jaquon M. Burke and Gerrod Gibson, both 24, were walking in the 600 block of East 92nd Place when a male approached them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p><p>Both of them were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign marks the location of a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. Anticipating an angry reaction by Kelly's fans, Pace - one of four women Kelly is charged with sexually abusing - wrote that "no matter how "wrong" you think I am, the law is on my side, a MINOR at the time."

The Associated Press doesn't usually name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Pace has gone public with her allegations.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment for this story. 