Eleven people were shot in six incidents of gun violence Tuesday in Chicago.

In the day’s only fatal shooting, a 28-year-old man was killed in Princeton Park on the South Side.

He was northbound in a black sedan about 9:57 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

In non-fatal shootings, three teenage boys were shot at by a group of five people in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The boys were walking on the sidewalk about 3:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Karlov Avenue when the group exited a vehicle and fired shots, police said.

A 15-year-old was shot in the pelvis, a 14-year-old was struck in the wrist and a 13-year-old was hit in the shin, police said. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

The day’s last shooting happened on the Near West Side, where a 56-year-old man was wounded on the sidewalk.

He was outside about 11:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he heard shots and was hit, police said. He was taken to nearby Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg, and his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

in Gladstone Park on the Northwest Side, two people were injured after a man shot them before turning the gun on himself.

A 37-year-old man was arguing with another man and a woman about 8:53 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Monitor Avenue when he shot them both before shooting himself, police said.

The two were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in good condition, police said. A woman, 48, was shot in the arm, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Officials recovered a weapon on the scene and are investigating the incident as domestic-related, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating

A few minutes earlier, two men were wounded in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

The men, 43 and 30, were standing on the sidewalk about 8:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone began to fire shots at them, police said.

The 43-year-old was hit in the buttocks and the 30 year-old was struck in the back and leg, police said. They were able to drive themselves to Holy Cross hospital but were later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

At 8 p.m., two people were injured in a shooting on the Southeast Side.

The man and woman were sitting in a vehicle at about 8 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Ewing Avenue when two males fired shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The 22-year-old woman was shot in her back and chest and is in critical condition. A man, 20, was shot in the arm, and his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

On Monday, five people were wounded in shootings across the city.