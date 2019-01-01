11 wounded — 2 fatally — in New Year's Eve shootings

- At least two people were killed and nine others were wounded in citywide shootings over a 24-hour period on the last day of 2018.

The latest murder happened during the afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. Xavier Gatson, 25, was walking at 2:43 p.m. in the 200 block of West 95th Street when someone got out of a vehicle and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The shooter took off in the vehicle.

In the morning, another man was killed by gunfire, this time in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. Cornelius C. Hart, 37, was shot in the chest at 9:57 a.m. in the 300 block of East 53rd Street, authorities said. A witness told police she heard shots and saw the man collapse in a doorway before seeing another man between 25 and 27 years old running away on foot. Hart died later from a gunshot wound to his chest.

In the year’s final documented shooting, two women were shot in the Austin neighborhood by someone armed with an assault weapon. At 11:49 p.m., the women, both 25 years old, were in a Ford sedan traveling west in the 5400 block of West Gladys Avenue when they were wounded by gunfire, according to Chicago police. A male fired at the vehicle, striking one in the chest and grazing the other’s head.

Earlier that night, two armed people tried to rob a man and were shot by him in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 9:40 p.m., a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2900 block of West Cortland Street when two armed males got out of a silver Nissan, police said. They announced a robbery, resulting in the 29-year-old, who has a valid concealed carry license, shooting both of them.

In the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and thigh about 9 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Normal, police said.

A man and woman were badly hurt in a restaurant drive-thru shooting during the morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. At 3:15 a.m., the 60-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were in a black Saturn about to receive their meals at a fast food drive-thru in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said. Two males got out of a white sedan fired multiple shots into the Saturn, critically wounding the man and seriously wounding the woman.

About half an hour earlier, a 23-year-old man was shot in the groin while standing in the 7500 block of South Damen, police said.

A 40-year-old man was wounded by gunfire while standing on a corner and talking to a friend in the West Pullman neighborhood’s 12300 block of South State, police said.

On Sunday, at least five people were shot, none fatally, within city limits.