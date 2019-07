- At least 11 people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, including three shot outside a South Side methadone clinic.

Employees were standing outside the building about 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside when a vehicle pulled up and a passenger got out and fired shots at the staff, Chicago police said.

A security guard fired shots back at two men, hitting them both, police said. A 58-year-old male bystander was shot in the shoulder, and was taken in good condition to Trinity Hospital.

The two men shot by security fled in the vehicle, but were arrested near the 8200 block of Cottage Grove, police said. They were treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.

A police source said the shooting happened outside a methadone clinic on the block. An employee reached by phone at Drexel Counseling Inc., which offers methadone treatment on the block, declined to speak about the shooting.

The day’s latest shooting hurt a 25-year-old man in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West 117th Street when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the right leg and taken to Christ Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was wounded in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

She was in a vehicle about 8:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were shot in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 8:10 p.m., they were in the 3500 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone approached them, produced a handgun and opened fire, striking them both in the leg, police said. The teen went to Stroger Hospital, and the man went to Mount Sinai Hospital. Their conditions were stabilized.

On the South Side, two men were grazed by bullets in Woodlawn.

The men, 21 and 23, were in a vehicle about 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

The older man was grazed in the armpit, and the younger one was grazed in the forehead police said. Both had their conditions stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

An hour before, a woman was shot outside a home in Englewood.

The 38-year-old was in front of a home about 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone came up and opened fire, police said. She was struck in the knee and ankle, and her condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The day’s earliest reported shooting wounded a man who was taken to the hospital by an Uber driver after being hit in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was in the 2600 block of South King Drive about 4:30 a.m. when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He flagged down an Uber driver for a ride to a hospital, according to police source.

The man was listed in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. He was not cooperating with investigators.

On Monday, six people were wounded in citywide shootings.