- A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The boy was shot in the back about 4:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West 111th Place, according to Chicago police. The circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation and details have not been released.

The boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updated details.