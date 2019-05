- Fifteen students were injured by pepper spray Wednesday at an elementary school in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Pepper spray was discharged shortly before 12:30 p.m. inside a classroom at Fairfield Elementary Academy, 6201 S. Fairfield Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The 15 students were all taken to hospitals in good condition, Merritt said. The spray was isolated to a single room.

The incident was classified as a hazardous materials situation, but has since been secured, according to Merritt and Chicago police officials.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident, police said.

This is the latest in a series of aerosol discharges that have injured dozens of students at Chicago schools since last month. Four students were hurt by pepper spray last week at Sawyer Elementary in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Six of the incidents have occurred at Morgan Park High School, the most recent of which left 11 students hurt on March 8.

Eleven students were also injured Monday when pepper spray was discharged on a grade school bus in north suburban Maine Township.