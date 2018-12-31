15 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings since Friday evening

- At least 15 people have been wounded in citywide shootings since the extended New Year’s weekend began Friday evening.

Sunday evening, a man was critically wounded during an armed robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 18-year-old was walking in an alley when a male walked up and announced a robbery. The robber fired shots, striking him multiple times about 6:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot in his chest and legs, while the robber made off with his cell phone and cash.

On Saturday night, a 50-year-old driver crashed into a tree and had to be removed from his burning vehicle after being struck by gunfire in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:51 p.m., the man was driving in the 5500 block of West LeMoyne when an unknown shooter fired a bullet into his head, police said. The car rammed into a tree and went up in flames. Firefighters extinguished the flames and the 50-year-old was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. He was in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was wounded early Saturday in the shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 1:45 a.m., he was sitting inside a vehicle waiting for a date at a gas station in the 8700 block of South State Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.

Blood, shattered glass and shell casings were found at a BP gas station, which had been taped off by officers shortly after the shooting. The station’s glass door was shattered, as well as the windows of a Cadillac parked at a pump.

The extended New Year’s weekend lasts from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. At least three people were wounded in citywide gun violence on Friday, seven were wounded Saturday and five on Sunday.

Last year’s New Year’s holiday weekend gun violence toll was two dead and at least 24 others hurt in Chicago.

Over the extended Christmas holiday weekend, three people were killed and 27 others wounded in Chicago gun violence.