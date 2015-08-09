< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412950468" data-article-version="1.0">19 shot — 3 fatally — in Chicago since Friday evening</h1>
</header>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 09:54AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412950468");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412950468-397259497"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412950468-397259497" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 09:54AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412950468" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="g86XzL">At least 19 people have been wounded, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago this weekend, including a teen who was shot to death Saturday in Englewood.</p> <p id="cX8RSL">Shortly after 8 p.m., Austin Rogers, 15, was standing in the street in the 2300 block of West 68th Street when he was struck by gunfire in the back, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.</p> <p id="CElUi5">He was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, authorities said.</p> <p id="3YC0Is">The latest fatal shooting took place Sunday in Calumet Heights.</p> <p id="Feo66e">A 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk outside a nightclub about 2:39 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu opened fire, police said.</p> <p id="3jz4Vz">The man was hit multiple times and was pronounced on the scene, police said. Witnesses have been “uncooperative” with investigators.</p> <p id="gWlgPY">A couple hours earlier, a woman was shot to death in Little Village on the Southwest Side.</p> <p id="Z2qYRq">Corina Avila, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling about 12:54 a.m. near the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking her in the head, police and the medical examiner’s office said.</p> <p id="a4QYgx">The female driver drove about a mile away to a home in the 4100 block of West 25th Street where paramedics responded, authorities said. Avila was pronounced on the scene.</p> <p id="nHex8U">The driver told officers she didn’t know where the shots came from, police said.</p> <p id="5H50Kb">In non-fatal gun violence, three people, including a teen, were wounded in a triple shooting Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.</p> <p id="Ktffcx">A 24-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 2:34 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. She and the other passengers were talking to people standing outside of the vehicle when someone opened fire.</p> <p id="otejaU">The woman was hit in the head along with a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, police said. The teen was struck in the arm, back and knee while the man was shot in the back.</p> <p id="WTbeMg">The vehicle the woman was in drove off and stopped a few blocks away in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Gresham where emergency crews were called, police said.</p> <p id="kNq9xr">All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said.</p> <p id="tJJGLO">Friday’s gun violence included a man who was shot multiple times as he sat in a vehicle in Ravenswood on the North Side — the weekend’s earliest shooting.</p> <p id="gUNdpB">About 8 p.m., in the 4600 block of North Leavitt Avenue, a vehicle pulled up from behind and at least one person inside unleashed gunfire, police said. The bullets entered the back of his vehicle and struck the 31-year-old twice in the shoulder.</p> <p id="Ch6IYC">He drove off and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.</p> <p id="2xFmlq">At least 12 other people have been hurt in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Crime Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Man charged with attempted murder in Chicago shootout that wounded 3</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:18PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-content">
<p>A man is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shootout earlier this month in Englewood that left three people wounded, including his alleged accomplice.</p><p>Rayvon Hall, 21, also faces two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the June 7 shooting, which Hall is accused of orchestrating, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.</p><p>He was denied bail at his initial court appearance Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.</p>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Man killed in drive-by outside Calumet Heights nightclub</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 07:45AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-content">
<p>A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in Calumet Heights, police said.</p><p>He was on the sidewalk about 2:39 a.m. outside an "establishment" in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>The man was struck multiple times and was pronounced on the scene, police said.</p>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>State police seize 143 pounds of marijuana, other illegal substances in Bloomington</h4>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:00PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:02PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-content">
<p>BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A Montana woman was arrested Wednesday in south suburban Bloomington after Illinois state police allegedly found her transporting illegal substances including 143 pounds of cannabis.</p><p>Amber Widner, 36, faces several drug charges including controlled substance trafficking and cannabis trafficking, state police said.</p><p>A trooper stopped her vehicle about 3:10 p.m. on Interstate 74 near Bloomington after she committed a traffic violation, state police said. During the stop, the trooper saw signs of possible criminal activity, and a canine officer sniffed out the illegal drugs.</p>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> Hall | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with attempted murder in Chicago shootout that wounded 3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shootout earlier this month in Englewood that left three people wounded, including his alleged accomplice.</p><p>Rayvon Hall, 21, also faces two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the June 7 shooting, which Hall is accused of orchestrating, according to Cook County prosecutors and court records.</p><p>He was denied bail at his initial court appearance Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-killed-in-drive-by-outside-calumet-heights-nightclub" title="Man killed in drive-by outside Calumet Heights nightclub" data-articleId="412942729" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/1_1560689074232_7403247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/1_1560689074232_7403247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/1_1560689074232_7403247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/1_1560689074232_7403247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/1_1560689074232_7403247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Sunday night, in the 8900 block of South Stony Island, in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man killed in drive-by outside Calumet Heights nightclub</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 07:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in Calumet Heights, police said.</p><p>He was on the sidewalk about 2:39 a.m. outside an “establishment” in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>The man was struck multiple times and was pronounced on the scene, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/state-police-seize-143-pounds-of-marijuana-other-illegal-substances-in-bloomington" title="State police seize 143 pounds of marijuana, other illegal substances in Bloomington" data-articleId="412871119" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/62650871_939888046364658_4667605582088241152_n-206x300_1560625199408_7402217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/62650871_939888046364658_4667605582088241152_n-206x300_1560625199408_7402217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/62650871_939888046364658_4667605582088241152_n-206x300_1560625199408_7402217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/62650871_939888046364658_4667605582088241152_n-206x300_1560625199408_7402217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/62650871_939888046364658_4667605582088241152_n-206x300_1560625199408_7402217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amber Widner | Illinois State Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State police seize 143 pounds of marijuana, other illegal substances in Bloomington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A Montana woman was arrested Wednesday in south suburban Bloomington after Illinois state police allegedly found her transporting illegal substances including 143 pounds of cannabis.</p><p>Amber Widner, 36, faces several drug charges including controlled substance trafficking and cannabis trafficking, state police said.</p><p>A trooper stopped her vehicle about 3:10 p.m. on Interstate 74 near Bloomington after she committed a traffic violation, state police said. During the stop, the trooper saw signs of possible criminal activity, and a canine officer sniffed out the illegal drugs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Controversial video of police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Mayor: CPD officer who took vacation against her mandate will face consequences</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Son of Chicago firefighter found dead with stab wounds near burning car</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Toddler with dolphin toy has sweet encounter with real dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> 061519_1560658161273.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Controversial video of police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-cpd-officer-who-took-vacation-against-her-mandate-will-face-consequences"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/CPD%20First%20Deputy%20Superintendent%20Anthony%20Riccio%20is%20in%20trouble%20after%20taking%20a%20summer%20vacation%20when%20the%20mayor%20said%20not%20to_1560651827148.JPG_7403009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to." title="CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio is in trouble after taking a summer vacation when the mayor said not to_1560651827148.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor: CPD officer who took vacation against her mandate will face consequences</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/son-of-chicago-firefighter-found-dead-with-stab-wounds-near-burning-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/15/Tyler%20Bernicky%20found%20dead%20near%20burning%20car%20in%20Ingleside_1560650310981.JPG_7402957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago firefighter, was found dead near burning car in Ingleside on Saturday." title="Tyler Bernicky found dead near burning car in Ingleside"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Son of Chicago firefighter found dead with stab wounds near burning car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/toddler-with-dolphin-toy-has-sweet-encounter-with-real-dolphins-at-seaworld-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/katie%20cobb%20dolphins%20seaworld_1560649022491.jpg_7402854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Katie Cobb" title="katie cobb dolphins seaworld_1560649022491.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toddler with dolphin toy has sweet encounter with real dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412950468'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7361"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1465_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1465"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<h3>LGBTQ Pride celebration returns to Navy Pier for 4th year</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>19 shot — 3 fatally — in Chicago since Friday evening</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photo of Archie for Father's Day</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Father executed daughter over 'petty argument' about baby gate, prosecutors say</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Rizzo's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Cubs over Dodgers 2-1</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/new-ferris-wheel-navy-pier_1487073255965_2746968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/new-ferris-wheel-navy-pier_1487073255965_2746968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/new-ferris-wheel-navy-pier_1487073255965_2746968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/14/new-ferris-wheel-navy-pier_1487073255965_2746968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arvell&#x20;Dorsey&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>LGBTQ Pride celebration returns to Navy Pier for 4th year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/19-shot-3-fatally-in-chicago-since-friday-evening" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>19 shot — 3 fatally — in Chicago since Friday evening</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/prince-harry-meghan-markle-share-new-photo-of-archie-for-father-s-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince_Harry_and_Meghan_Markle_give_birt_0_7224121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photo of Archie for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/father-executed-daughter-over-petty-argument-about-baby-gate-prosecutors-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father executed daughter over 'petty argument' about baby gate, prosecutors say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rizzo-s-2-run-homer-in-9th-lifts-cubs-over-dodgers-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rizzo's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Cubs over Dodgers 2-1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 