At least 19 people have been wounded, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago this weekend, including a teen who was shot to death Saturday in Englewood.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Austin Rogers, 15, was standing in the street in the 2300 block of West 68th Street when he was struck by gunfire in the back, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, authorities said.

The latest fatal shooting took place Sunday in Calumet Heights.

A 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk outside a nightclub about 2:39 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue when someone in a passing black Chevrolet Malibu opened fire, police said.

The man was hit multiple times and was pronounced on the scene, police said. Witnesses have been “uncooperative” with investigators.

A couple hours earlier, a woman was shot to death in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Corina Avila, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling about 12:54 a.m. near the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking her in the head, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

The female driver drove about a mile away to a home in the 4100 block of West 25th Street where paramedics responded, authorities said. Avila was pronounced on the scene.

The driver told officers she didn’t know where the shots came from, police said.

In non-fatal gun violence, three people, including a teen, were wounded in a triple shooting Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

A 24-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 2:34 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. She and the other passengers were talking to people standing outside of the vehicle when someone opened fire.

The woman was hit in the head along with a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, police said. The teen was struck in the arm, back and knee while the man was shot in the back.

The vehicle the woman was in drove off and stopped a few blocks away in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Gresham where emergency crews were called, police said.

All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Friday’s gun violence included a man who was shot multiple times as he sat in a vehicle in Ravenswood on the North Side — the weekend’s earliest shooting.

About 8 p.m., in the 4600 block of North Leavitt Avenue, a vehicle pulled up from behind and at least one person inside unleashed gunfire, police said. The bullets entered the back of his vehicle and struck the 31-year-old twice in the shoulder.

He drove off and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At least 12 other people have been hurt in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday. The weekend ends 5 a.m. Monday.

Three people were killed and 36 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago last weekend.