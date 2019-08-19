< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424541871" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424541871" data-article-version="1.0">Chicago teen accused of threatening abortion clinic via iFunny</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-424541871" class="social-share"> addthis:title="Chicago teen accused of threatening abortion clinic via iFunny"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424541871.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A screenshot of text allegedly written by a North Side man, Farhan Sheikh, who federal authorities say threatened to shoot up an abortion clinic near his home. Sheikh now says he was joking. | Federal criminal complaint" /> </div> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A screenshot of text allegedly written by a North Side man, Farhan Sheikh, who federal authorities say threatened to shoot up an abortion clinic near his home. A screenshot of text allegedly written by a North Side man, Farhan Sheikh, who federal authorities say threatened to shoot up an abortion clinic near his home. Sheikh now says he was joking. | Federal criminal complaint Sheikh now says he was joking. | Federal criminal complaint</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424541871-424600017" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/farhan-sheikh_1566249852413_7602684_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A screenshot of text allegedly written by a North Side man, Farhan Sheikh, who federal authorities say threatened to shoot up an abortion clinic near his home. Sheikh now says he was joking. | Federal criminal complaint" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A screenshot of text allegedly written by a North Side man, Farhan Sheikh, who federal authorities say threatened to shoot up an abortion clinic near his home. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> "I post what I mean, and I WILL carry out what I post." He also allegedly wrote: "May god forgive me for what I am going to do soon."</p><p>The complaint says Sheikh subscribed to the iFunny account of "ArmyOfChrist," the purported user name of 18-year-old Justin Olsen, who was charged earlier this month in Ohio with threatening an agent. He allegedly posted support for mass shootings and for any attacks on Planned Parenthood.</p><p>Olsen, who was arrested at a home stockpiled with guns and ammunition, had been under investigation since February. But prosecutors in the federal judicial district for northern Ohio said they choose to bring him in in the wake of recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.</p><p>The complaint against Sheikh doesn't identify the clinic he is said to have threatened, saying only that it was about four miles from Sheikh's North Side residence.</p><p>He is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.</p><p>Sheikh made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Monday morning, standing in orange jail clothes and flanked by U.S. marshals. When U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Cox asked if he understood the accusations against him, he answered, "Yes, ma'am."</p><p>A message left for his court-appointed federal defender, Amanda Penabad, wasn't immediately returned. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.</p><p>When agents arrested Sheikh on Friday, he told them he believed they were there because of jokes he posted on iFunny, the complaint says. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged in shooting that damaged Austin police station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with shooting at a licensed gun owner last week in an incident that damaged a police station in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>Antoine McCline, 18, is charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, according to Chicago police.</p><p>McCline is accused of firing a handgun multiple times at a 47-year-old man about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 16 in the first block of North Waller Avenue, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/off-duty-cook-county-sheriffs-officer-killed-in-morris-crash-while-helping-stalled-driver" title="Off-duty Cook County sheriff's officer killed in Morris crash while helping stalled driver" data-articleId="424535855" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/officer-ronald-prohasca_1566232637407_7602106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cook County Sheriff&rsquo;s Police Officer Ronald Prohasca was killed in a crash while helping a stalled driver Aug. 18, 2019, in Morris. | Cook County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Off-duty Cook County sheriff's officer killed in Morris crash while helping stalled driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:37AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An off-duty Cook County sheriff's police officer was killed in a crash while helping a driver who got stuck on a bridge Sunday in south suburban Morris.</p><p>Officer Ronald Prohasca pulled over about 4 p.m. to help a motorist whose vehicle had stalled on the southbound incline of the Division Street Bridge over the Illinois River in Morris, according to a statement from Morris police.</p><p>A third southbound vehicle hit the stalled vehicle while Prohasca was working on the engine compartment, police said. All three vehicles "sustained major crash and fire damage."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/woman-charged-with-dui-for-fatal-i-57-crash" title="Woman charged with DUI for fatal I-57 crash" data-articleId="424528806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Rita-Mullins_1566230129168_7601863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rita Mullins | Will County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> Omar and Tlaib discussed Israel's democracy and its occupation of Palestine Monday during a news conference. " title="Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reps. Omar, Tlaib criticize Israel's democracy and its 'occupation' of Palestine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WTTG frog salad 081919_1566237629166.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/valley-women-claim-botched-lip-injections-caused-severe-infection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/KSAZ_botched%20lips_081919_1566236075234.png_7602136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ_botched lips_081919_1566236075234.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/o-neill-agrees-to-dismiss-officer-daniel-pantaleo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Officer Daniel Pantaleo" title="Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330-402970.jpg"/> <span <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ilhan%20Omar%20Presser%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.06.26.19_1566249174937.png_7602630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reps&#x2e;&#x20;Omar&#x20;and&#x20;Tlaib&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;discussed&#x20;Israel&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;democracy&#x20;and&#x20;its&#x20;occupation&#x20;of&#x20;Palestine&#x20;Monday&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Reps. Omar, Tlaib criticize Israel's democracy and its 'occupation' of Palestine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dolton-police-officer-shot-condition-at-this-time-is-unknown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/dolton%20officer%20injured%20shooting%202_1566243678124.jpg_7602595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect wounded in shootout with Dolton police after robbery; second suspect still at large</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/mom-holds-job-fair-for-kids-to-earn-allowance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/mother_now_hiring_1566240529108_7602382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom holds 'job fair' for kids to earn allowance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-family-finds-live-frog-in-boxed-salad-mix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/WTTG%20frog%20salad%20081919_1566237629166.png_7602156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin family finds live frog in boxed salad mix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-in-shooting-that-damaged-austin-police-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/19/Antoine-Mcline_1566236269935_7602142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Antoine&#x20;McCline&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged in shooting that damaged Austin police station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 