- Two people were arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a Chicago police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee a traffic stop on the Near West Side.

The vehicle was first stopped about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. During an attempt to flee, the driver backed up the vehicle and hit the officer, a garbage can and a pole.

The vehicle drove off but was later spotted in the 3800 block of West Madison Street in Garfield Park on the West Side, police said. Two people were placed into custody.

The officer who was struck was not injured and refused medical attention, police said. Charges are pending against the two suspects.