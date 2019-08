- Three people are in custody after an assault weapons bust in Chicago.

Police say a tactical sergeant heard gunshots near 69th and Dorchester at about 1 a.m. Friday morning. They saw a car leaving the scene and tried to stop it. The car took off, but hit a parked vehicle and a tree.

Inside the suspects' car, police found three fully loaded AK-47 style rifles and ammunition.

Two people have been charged with various offenses.