- Two men are accused of committing a robbery on the Bloomingdale Trail on the West Side.

Aureliano Holguin Jr., 20, of Hermosa, is charged with two counts of robbery, Chicago police said. Justin Munoz, 18, of Englewood, is charged with one count of robbery.

They allegedly approached two people on the trail about noon Wednesday and began fighting with them, Chicago police said. They left after stealing their property, but were arrested soon after.

The robbery happened in the 3500 block of West Bloomingdale Trail, about a block west of Kimball Avenue, police said.

Both men were also cited for riding a bike on a sidewalk. They are due for a bail hearing on Friday.