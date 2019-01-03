2 charged in New Year's Day shooting on West Side

- A man and woman have been charged in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Dvallas Berry, 22, was charged with a felony count of discharging a weapon, and 19-year-old woman was charged with misdemeanors of possessing ammunition and a weapon without a FOID, Chicago police said.

Berry, a resident of Kentucky, allegedly shot a 35-year-old man about 2 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue, police said at the time. The man was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Berry was ordered held without bail and was scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday in Skokie, according to court records.