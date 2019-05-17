< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 Chicago men charged with burglarizing home in Orland Park
Posted May 17 2019 07:05PM CDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407592427-407592401"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(L-R) Nicholas Roberto and Paul Alvarez | Orland Park police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(L-R) Nicholas Roberto and Paul Alvarez | Orland Park police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407592427-407592401" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(L-R) Nicholas Roberto and Paul Alvarez | Orland Park police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(L-R) Nicholas Roberto and Paul Alvarez | Orland Park police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 07:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407592427" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLAND PARK (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - Two Chicago men are facing felony charges after they were caught burglarizing a home Friday morning in southwest suburban Orland Park.</p><p>Nicholas Roberto, 28, of the Austin neighborhood, and Paul Alvarez, 49, of the Hermosa neighborhood, were each charged with felony residential burglary, according to a statement from Orland Park police. Alvarez also faces felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, while Roberto was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a peace officer.</p><p>About 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious person walking around a home near the intersection of Vail Court and Arbor Drive, police said.</p><p>When officers arrived, they found Roberto and Alvarez inside the attached garage of a nearby home and noticed the side door had been forced open, police said. Roberto ran away before Alvarez shoved and officer and took off.</p><p>The officer ran after Alvarez and eventually took him into custody, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lombard woman gets 26 years for strangling mother</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 07:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for strangling her mother to death last year at their home in west suburban Lombard.</p><p>Stephanie DeFalco, 29, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree murder in the slaying of her mother, Judith DeFalco, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. She is required to serve 100% of her sentence.</p><p>DeFalco was accused of strangling her mother on March 20, 2018 after they argued at their home in the 100 block of Grace Street, prosecutors said. Officers arrived at the home and found 61-year-old Judith DeFalco dead in her bedroom.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/teen-boy-stabbed-during-fight-at-saint-patrick-high-school" title="Teen boy stabbed during fight at Saint Patrick High School" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen boy stabbed during fight at Saint Patrick High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by another student during a fight Friday at Saint Patrick High School in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.</p><p>About 8:30 a.m., he was arguing with another boy, 16, inside the school, 5900 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago police.</p><p>During the argument, the older boy pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the 15-year-old in the left arm and shoulder, police said. The victim also suffered a cut to the right side of his head.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/suspects-in-grisly-murder-of-marlen-ochoa-lopez-held-without-bond" title="Suspects in grisly murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez held without bond" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Suspects_in_grisly_murder_of_Marlen_Ocho_0_7282557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Suspects_in_grisly_murder_of_Marlen_Ocho_0_7282557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Suspects_in_grisly_murder_of_Marlen_Ocho_0_7282557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Suspects_in_grisly_murder_of_Marlen_Ocho_0_7282557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Suspects_in_grisly_murder_of_Marlen_Ocho_0_7282557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Larry Yellen reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspects in grisly murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez held without bond</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 12:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 03:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pregnant Chicago teen who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers, a prosecutor said Friday in urging a judge to keep the defendants locked up.</p><p>Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy told Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord around her neck and that the woman strangling her, Clarisa Figueroa, then yelled at her daughter, "You're not doing your f---ing job!"</p><p>The daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa, then pried Ochoa-Lopez's fingers from the cord "one by one" while her mother continued to strangle the teen for another five minutes, Murphy said. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-chicago-men-charged-with-burglarizing-home-in-orland-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/17/Nicholas%20Roberto%20and%20Paul%20Alvarez_1558137876378.jpg_7284865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;L-R&#x29;&#x20;Nicholas&#x20;Roberto&#x20;and&#x20;Paul&#x20;Alvarez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Orland&#x20;Park&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 Chicago men charged with burglarizing home in Orland Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/royal-content-creator-queen-elizabeth-is-looking-for-a-social-media-manager" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Queen%20Elizabeth%20Getty%20File_1558130040565.jpg_7284625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Queen%20Elizabeth%20Getty%20File_1558130040565.jpg_7284625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Queen%20Elizabeth%20Getty%20File_1558130040565.jpg_7284625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Queen%20Elizabeth%20Getty%20File_1558130040565.jpg_7284625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/Queen%20Elizabeth%20Getty%20File_1558130040565.jpg_7284625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Queen&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;II&#x20;posted&#x20;her&#x20;first&#x20;Instagram&#x20;in&#x20;March&#x20;about&#x20;a&#x20;visit&#x20;to&#x20;London&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Science&#x20;Museum&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;&#x40;TheRoyalFamily&#x20;account&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jane&#x20;Barlow&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Royal content creator: Queen Elizabeth is looking for a social media manager</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/party-of-10-dips-out-on-500-bill-at-japanese-steakhouse-in-warren" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Party_of_10_adults_dips_out_on__500_chec_0_7284726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Party of 10 dips out on $500 bill at Japanese steakhouse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-looking-for-two-men-who-burglarized-phoenix-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/KSAZ%20Burglary%20Suspects%20051719_1558128553717.jpg_7283900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/KSAZ%20Burglary%20Suspects%20051719_1558128553717.jpg_7283900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/KSAZ%20Burglary%20Suspects%20051719_1558128553717.jpg_7283900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/KSAZ%20Burglary%20Suspects%20051719_1558128553717.jpg_7283900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/17/KSAZ%20Burglary%20Suspects%20051719_1558128553717.jpg_7283900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Phoenix&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police looking for two suspects who burglarized home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/teen-boy-stabbed-during-fight-at-saint-patrick-high-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen boy stabbed during fight at Saint Patrick High School</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i 