class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408545133" class="mod-wrapper 2 CPD officers hurt in crash during chase of fatal shooting suspect addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-cpd-officers-hurt-in-crash-during-chase-of-fatal-shooting-suspect" addthis:title="2 CPD officers hurt in crash during chase of fatal shooting suspect"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408545133.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408545133");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408545133-408545118"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408545133-408545118" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa Posted May 23 2019 06:33AM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 06:34AM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash Wednesday near Blue Island on the Far Southwest Side as they chased a vehicle wanted for a deadly shooting.

About 7:14 p.m., the officers were southbound in a squad car in the 11800 block of South Western Avenue when another vehicle that was westbound on 119th Street struck the car on the driver's side at the intersection, Chicago police said.

The officers were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with minor injuries, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, 7 injured Wednesday in Chicago shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eight people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a drive-by in Gresham on the South Side.</p><p>The man, 19, was in a vehicle with a 26-year-old man about 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Emerald Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>The 19-year-old was hit in the chest and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The 26-year-old was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and his condition was stabilized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-critical-including-13-year-old-boy-after-parkway-gardens-shooting" title="2 critical, including 13-year-old boy, after Parkway Gardens shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 critical, including 13-year-old boy, after Parkway Gardens shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:25AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people were shot Thursday in Parkway Gardens on the South Side, including a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition.</p><p>Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 3:22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said. After searching the area, they found the boy in the stairwell of an apartment building a block away with a gunshot wound to his lower backside.</p><p>The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment, police said. The other victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-denies-killing-toddler-dumping-body-in-chicago-lagoon" title="Man denies killing toddler, dumping body in Chicago lagoon" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man denies killing toddler, dumping body in Chicago lagoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Rockford man on trial in the death of a 2-year-old boy and the dumping of his dismembered remains in a Chicago lagoon took the witness stand and declared his innocence.</p><p>Prosecutors haven't said how Kyrian Knox died, but allege 44-year-old Kamel Harris killed the toddler before scattering the boy's weighted-down remains in the West Side lagoon.</p><p>Harris spoke in quiet tones Wednesday as he described Kyrian as well-behaved and small for his age. Harris said Kyrian's mother left him in Harris' care in August 2015 as she and Harris' daughter left for Iowa to set up new jobs. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-7-injured-wednesday-in-chicago-shootings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcin&#x20;Wichary&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1 killed, 7 injured Wednesday in Chicago shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-cpd-officers-hurt-in-crash-during-chase-of-fatal-shooting-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 CPD officers hurt in crash during chase of fatal shooting suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-critical-including-13-year-old-boy-after-parkway-gardens-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 critical, including 13-year-old boy, after Parkway Gardens shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-17-missing-from-ashburn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexandria&#x20;Green&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 17, missing from Ashburn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/local-lanes-closed-on-inbound-dan-ryan-following-11-vehicle-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/08/traffic-cones_1467975988450_1534682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/08/traffic-cones_1467975988450_1534682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/08/traffic-cones_1467975988450_1534682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/08/traffic-cones_1467975988450_1534682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/08/traffic-cones_1467975988450_1534682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="befuddledsenses&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local lanes closed on inbound Dan Ryan 