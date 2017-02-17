< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Fcrime%2F2-dead-15-wounded-in-city-gun-violence-this-weekend width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The driver who hit and killed a Chandler mother as she walked across the street with her two young children has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation. (FOX 10) - The driver who hit and killed a Chandler mother as she walked across the street with her two young children has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation. Chandler police say Pamela Hesselbacher and her" title="Man who ran red light, hit and killed Chandler mom sentenced to 30 days in jail"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Man who ran red light, hit and killed Chandler mom sentenced to 30 days in jail</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393121187-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/05/Police_use_PIT_maneuver_to_end_slow_spee_0_6855241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 30 minute police chase Tuesday made its way from the San Fernando Valley to Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park." title="Police use PIT maneuver to end slow-speed chase in Echo Park"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Police use PIT maneuver to end slow-speed chase in Echo Park</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/393114243-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/05/Firefighter_with_brain_tumor_given_final_0_6855126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(FOX NEWS) - Heart-wrenching video of a Colorado firefighter being escorted through the hospital halls by his pregnant wife and fellow firefighters while en route to donate his organs has gone viral after his firehouse shared it on Twitter. South Me" title="Firefighter with brain tumor given final escort through hospital on way to donate organs"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Firefighter with brain tumor given final escort through hospital on way to donate organs</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div 2 dead, 15 wounded in city gun violence this weekend 2 dead, 15 wounded in city gun violence this weekend
Marcin Wichary | Flickr alt="photo"> <figcaption>Marcin Wichary | Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <ul id="social-share-392827931" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2 dead, 15 wounded in city gun violence this weekend&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_640_360.png" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=2 dead, 15 wounded in city gun violence this weekend&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_640_360.png" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-dead-15-wounded-in-city-gun-violence-this-weekend" data-title="2 dead, 15 wounded in city gun violence this weekend" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-dead-15-wounded-in-city-gun-violence-this-weekend" addthis:title="2 dead, 15 wounded in city gun Posted Mar 04 2019 06:15AM CST
Updated Mar 04 2019 06:17AM CST CST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 04 2019 06:17AM CST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-392827931" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Seventeen people have been shot in Chicago over the weekend, six of whom were wounded in a single shooting at a South Side bar.</p><p>Gunfire erupted at 3:43 a.m. inside the private lounge, located in the 2900 block of East 79th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.</p><p>Witnesses told investigators they were dancing at the club when shots rang out and people fell to the floor, police said. A 24-year-old woman told detectives she heard gunshots before feeling a bullet rip through her leg.</p><p>She and a 26-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks and chest were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.</p><p>Later on that morning, four people who were wounded in the same shooting showed up at hospitals. They included three men and a woman, 29, police said. No one is in custody for the shooting.</p><p>Detectives are looking into whether the club’s license holders or attendees have ties to gangs or organized crime, police said.</p><p>Earlier Sunday morning, a 22-year-old woman was killed after gunfire flew into an Englewood residence. She was hanging out with a group of people at 1:21 a.m. inside a home in the 7200 block of South May when a bullet pierced the window, according to police.</p><p>It lodged inside her head, and she was pronounced dead on scene, police said. No one is in custody, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.</p><p>The second person shot dead in Chicago this weekend was attacked in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Terry Green, 25, was fighting with several others at 2:57 a.m. Saturday on a street in the first block of South Lavergne, police and the medical examiner’s office said.</p><p>A male in a silver SUV fired gunshots at the fighting crowd and struck Green in the neck, authorities said. Green, who lived in Maywood, later died at Stroger Hospital. No one is in custody.</p><p>In nonfatal shootings, a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.</p><p>At 12:27 a.m., the gunman, 51, shot a 47-year-old woman in the head after an argument inside a residence in the 100 block of East 60th Street, police said. He then shot himself, also in the head.</p><p>Both of them were taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.</p><p>The man apparently tried to kill the woman and himself after a verbal spat heated up and “turned physical,” police said.</p><p>Police did not elaborate on their relationship besides saying they were familiar with each other.</p><p>A 19-year-old woman was wounded Saturday night on the Lower West Side. She was in a vehicle at 7:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Western Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was shot, police said. The woman took herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound her her hip.</p><p>At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. He told investigators he was walking in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots, police said. The boy was struck in the arm and side of his body, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.</p><p>Friday evening, a man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A male shot the 28-year-old at 8:33 p.m. while walking past him on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 51st Street, police said. active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule++;if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule===1){b=c("#common_recentPopularModule")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","recentPopularModule_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);g++}});f.attr("id","common_recentPopularModule"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);c("#recentPopularModule").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-c",container:"recentPopularModule_0_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule,placement:"Right Ocasio-Cortez illegally moved $885G, FEC says
Mark Cuban not ruling out running for president Waters says for Trump 'impeachment only answer'
Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 presidential run
Illinois bill defines consent for sex classes href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- 