- Seventeen people have been shot in Chicago over the weekend, six of whom were wounded in a single shooting at a South Side bar.

Gunfire erupted at 3:43 a.m. inside the private lounge, located in the 2900 block of East 79th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told investigators they were dancing at the club when shots rang out and people fell to the floor, police said. A 24-year-old woman told detectives she heard gunshots before feeling a bullet rip through her leg.

She and a 26-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks and chest were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Later on that morning, four people who were wounded in the same shooting showed up at hospitals. They included three men and a woman, 29, police said. No one is in custody for the shooting.

Detectives are looking into whether the club’s license holders or attendees have ties to gangs or organized crime, police said.

Earlier Sunday morning, a 22-year-old woman was killed after gunfire flew into an Englewood residence. She was hanging out with a group of people at 1:21 a.m. inside a home in the 7200 block of South May when a bullet pierced the window, according to police.

It lodged inside her head, and she was pronounced dead on scene, police said. No one is in custody, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.

The second person shot dead in Chicago this weekend was attacked in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Terry Green, 25, was fighting with several others at 2:57 a.m. Saturday on a street in the first block of South Lavergne, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

A male in a silver SUV fired gunshots at the fighting crowd and struck Green in the neck, authorities said. Green, who lived in Maywood, later died at Stroger Hospital. No one is in custody.

In nonfatal shootings, a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 12:27 a.m., the gunman, 51, shot a 47-year-old woman in the head after an argument inside a residence in the 100 block of East 60th Street, police said. He then shot himself, also in the head.

Both of them were taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The man apparently tried to kill the woman and himself after a verbal spat heated up and “turned physical,” police said.

Police did not elaborate on their relationship besides saying they were familiar with each other.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded Saturday night on the Lower West Side. She was in a vehicle at 7:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Western Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was shot, police said. The woman took herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound her her hip.

At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. He told investigators he was walking in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots, police said. The boy was struck in the arm and side of his body, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

Friday evening, a man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A male shot the 28-year-old at 8:33 p.m. while walking past him on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 51st Street, police said. The 28-year-old had been in the middle of arguing with a female when he was struck in the left foot.

The weekend lasted from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend in Chicago, two people were killed and 10 others wounded in shootings.