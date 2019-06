ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Arlington Heights police are questioning a person of interest after they found two people dead inside a home early Saturday in the northwest suburb.

Officers received a 911 call about 12:30 a.m. from the first block of South Derbyshire Lane, but the person on the other line did not say anything, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead with “traumatic injuries.”

Their names have not been released. Autopsies were scheduled for Sunday at the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday morning, police said. The incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

Police said the incident was “contained” and that they don’t think there is any risk to the community.

Arlington Heights detectives and forensic technicians are investigating with support from the Major Case Assistance Team.