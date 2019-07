- A woman is facing DUI charges for a crash that left two other drivers injured Monday in Wicker Park.

Kelly James, 49, is charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI involving an accident causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police. She is also charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs.

James was driving north about 3:46 a.m. when she stopped in the 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told investigators she was yelling in her car when she turned around and sped south on Ashland, police said. Her vehicle then hit two other vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light.

The two other drivers were taken to Stroger Hospital, according to police. A 55-year-old man was listed in critical condition, while a 60-year-old man was stabilized.

James refused medical treatment and was arrested, police said. In addition to the criminal charges, she was also issued traffic citations for failure to reduce speed and disobeying a red light.

Judge Susana L. Ortiz ordered her held on $300,000 bail during a hearing Wednesday, according to Cook County court records. Her next court date was scheduled for July 16.