- At least 12 people were shot Thursday in gun violence incidents across Chicago, including two men killed in a double shooting in Burnside.

About 12:54 p.m., Jaquon M. Burke and Gerrod Gibson, both 24, were walking in the 600 block of East 92nd Place when a male approached them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Both of them were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in Back of the Yards in the day’s latest shooting.

The 31-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11:56 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Paulina Avenue when a male came up to him on foot and opened fire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Two separate shootings in Garfield Park within the same hour injured two people.

The first happened about 4:21 p.m. in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue. A 21-year-old man was walking in an alley when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

He was hit in the leg and shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

About a half hour later, a 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in an alley in Englewood.

About 4:45 p.m., she was behind a commercial business in the 700 block of West 66th Place when someone in a maroon vehicle pulled up and fired shots, police said. The woman was struck in the hip and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

A few hours later, in the Heart of Chicago, a boy and a woman were wounded in a drive-by on the Lower West Side. About 8:15 p.m., they were standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 23rd Street when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 36-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and hand, and her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Later that night, another 16-year-old boy was wounded along with a 24-year-old man a few blocks away.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:38 p.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when two males approached them on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and his condition was stabilized. The man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

A man was shot while playing basketball in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Several people were in Loyola Park about 4:55 p.m. when someone in a vehicle approached in the 1200 block of Greenleaf Avenue and fired shots, police said. People around the basketball court scattered, and a 25-year-old man was hit in the shoulder.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where his condition was stabilized.

A woman was critically wounded in a Lawndale drive-by about an hour earlier.

The 27-year-old was on the sidewalk about 3:49 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone in a dark-colored van unleashed gunfire and struck her in the upper body, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Four people were killed, and four others were wounded in shootings Wednesday.