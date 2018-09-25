< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 killed, 10 wounded in Thursday shootings

Posted May 31 2019 08:30AM CDT 2 killed, 10 wounded in Thursday shootings class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410035955.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410035955");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410035955-361936556"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410035955-361936556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/25/red-tape_1537872320405_6114312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410035955" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - At least 12 people were shot Thursday in gun violence incidents across Chicago, including two men killed in a double shooting in Burnside.</p> <p>About 12:54 p.m., Jaquon M. Burke and Gerrod Gibson, both 24, were walking in the 600 block of East 92nd Place when a male approached them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> <p>Both of them were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.</p> <p>In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in Back of the Yards in the day’s latest shooting.</p> <p>The 31-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11:56 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Paulina Avenue when a male came up to him on foot and opened fire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.</p> <p>Two separate shootings in Garfield Park within the same hour injured two people.</p> <p>The first happened about 4:21 p.m. in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue. A 21-year-old man was walking in an alley when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.</p> <p>He was hit in the leg and shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.</p> <p>About a half hour later, a 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.</p> <p>A 32-year-old woman was shot in an alley in Englewood.</p> <p>About 4:45 p.m., she was behind a commercial business in the 700 block of West 66th Place when someone in a maroon vehicle pulled up and fired shots, police said. The woman was struck in the hip and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where her condition was stabilized.</p> <p>A few hours later, in the Heart of Chicago, a boy and a woman were wounded in a drive-by on the Lower West Side. About 8:15 p.m., they were standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 23rd Street when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.</p> <p>The 16-year-old boy was struck in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 36-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and hand, and her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.</p> <p>Later that night, another 16-year-old boy was wounded along with a 24-year-old man a few blocks away.</p> <p>They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:38 p.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when two males approached them on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.</p> <p>Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot, and his condition was stabilized. The man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.</p> <p>A man was shot while playing basketball in Rogers Park on the North Side.</p> <p>Several people were in Loyola Park about 4:55 p.m. when someone in a vehicle approached in the 1200 block of Greenleaf Avenue and fired shots, police said. People around the basketball court scattered, and a 25-year-old man was hit in the shoulder.</p> <p>He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where his condition was stabilized.</p> <p>A woman was critically wounded in a Lawndale drive-by about an hour earlier.</p> <p>The 27-year-old was on the sidewalk about 3:49 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue when someone in a dark-colored van unleashed gunfire and struck her in the upper body, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crash on Tri-State Tollway closes 2 lanes near Hinsdale Oasis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:24AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two lanes on the Tri-State Tollway closed Friday in Hinsdale due to a crash.</p><p>A couple of semitrailers were involved in a crash about 4:50 a.m. near the Hinsdale Oasis in the southbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. No one was hurt in the collision.</p><p>A HazMat team is responding to the scene after one of the trailers leaked about two gallons of hydrochloric acid mixed with other chemicals, state police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-wounded-in-heart-of-chicago-shooting-including-16-year-old-boy" title="2 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting, including 16-year-old boy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting, including 16-year-old boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man and a teen boy were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.</p><p>About 11:38 p.m., they were standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when two males came up to them on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.</p><p>A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. A man, 24, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/teen-boy-charged-with-armed-carjacking-of-whitney-young-high-school-teacher" title="Teen boy charged with armed carjacking of Whitney Young High School teacher" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Google Street View)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen boy charged with armed carjacking of Whitney Young High School teacher</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a teacher at gunpoint in the parking lot of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School on the Near West Side.</p><p>The teen is charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, according to Chicago police.</p><p>He was taken into custody about 9:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Adams Street after a short foot chase, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div Featured Videos

University of Chicago students robbed on campus
Illinois lawmakers' final day: Budget, marijuana, gambling
Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease
100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-smoking-marijuana_1559301703695_7334448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-smoking-marijuana_1559301703695.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois lawmakers' final day: Budget, marijuana, gambling</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/chicago-hospital-using-martial-arts-to-treat-parkinsons-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2A0F3C26DA164415B978B3C020D271B8_1559272148027_7333827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2A0F3C26DA164415B978B3C020D271B8_1559272148027.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="eye doctor_1559272033752.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/crash-on-tri-state-tollway-closes-2-lanes-near-hinsdale-oasis" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/DC34172DC5694AB19A9C94E9F716D2CE_1559309052651_7334945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/DC34172DC5694AB19A9C94E9F716D2CE_1559309052651_7334945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/DC34172DC5694AB19A9C94E9F716D2CE_1559309052651_7334945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/DC34172DC5694AB19A9C94E9F716D2CE_1559309052651_7334945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/DC34172DC5694AB19A9C94E9F716D2CE_1559309052651_7334945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crash on Tri-State Tollway closes 2 lanes near Hinsdale Oasis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-wounded-in-heart-of-chicago-shooting-including-16-year-old-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting, including 16-year-old boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Clearwater&#x20;PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/teen-boy-charged-with-armed-carjacking-of-whitney-young-high-school-teacher" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/08/whitney-young-high-school_1499524764755_3746309_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Google&#x20;Street&#x20;View&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen boy charged with armed carjacking of Whitney Young High School teacher</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/university-of-chicago-students-robbed-on-campus" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/University_of_Chicago_students_robbed_on_0_7334472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/University_of_Chicago_students_robbed_on_0_7334472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/University_of_Chicago_students_robbed_on_0_7334472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/University_of_Chicago_students_robbed_on_0_7334472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/University_of_Chicago_students_robbed_on_0_7334472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>University of Chicago students robbed on campus</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 