- Five people were shot Wednesday, two fatally, in incidents of gun violence across Chicago.

In Wednesday's latest shooting, a man was killed in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the upper chest about 2:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition about two blocks away, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death. No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot to death during an argument in Fernwood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was arguing with someone about 1:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Lowe Avenue when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death. No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Someone approached the 22-year-old about 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Potomac Avenue and started a conversation before pulling out a handgun and firing shots, police said.

The man was hit in the arm and he took himself to West Suburban Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been reported as Area North detectives investigate.

Early Wednesday morning, a man was injured in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 1:35 a.m., the 27-year-old was in the 6500 block of South Promontory Drive when he thought he heard fireworks going off, only to realize he had been shot, police said.

He was hit twice in the back and took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition has been stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

In the day's first reporting shooting, a man was wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 23, was in a vehicle at 12:18 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone drove up in a white Jeep and opened fire, Chicago police said. The Jeep then fled northbound on Wolcott.

The man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left ankle, police said. He is in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, two people were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago.