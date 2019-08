- Six people were shot — two of them fatally — Wednesday in Chicago, including a 45-year-old man who was killed inside an apartment in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 4:22 a.m., someone walked into an apartment in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue and shot David Harris in the back twice, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Harris, who lived in Evanston, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

A few miles southeast, a 29-year-old man was killed in South Chicago.

He was on the sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots at him, police said.

He was hit in the abdomen and taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, a 25-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man was walking about 9:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Keeler Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain in his ankle, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Less than half an hour before that, a man was wounded in a shooting in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

The man, 19, was standing next to a building about 9:30 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue when one male in a group of two to three opened fired, police said.

The 19-year-old was hit in the leg and taken to Roseland Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 7:53 p.m., the 28-year-old was checking under the hood of his vehicle in the 12200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the head and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The shooter got into a white SUV with tinted windows and drove off.

In the day’s first reported non-fatal shooting, a 67-year-old man was wounded in Washington Park on the South Side.

He was walking on a sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive when someone in a silver-colored vehicle opened fire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Seven people were wounded on Tuesday in shootings around Chicago.