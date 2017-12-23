2 people wounded in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

Chicago Police investigate in the 5900 block of South Western, where an 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were both shot early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:45 a.m., the 24-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were in a vehicle heading south in the 5900 block of South Western when a van pulled alongside them in traffic and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The van’s make and model was unknown.

The man was struck in the head and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The woman was shot in the right leg and also taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

A van could be seen crashed into a pole outside a Mobil gas station, surrounded by crime scene tape at the corner of 60th and Western.