- A man and a teen boy were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

About 11:38 p.m., they were standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when two males came up to them on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. A man, 24, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.