6 wounded in shootings Tuesday on South, West sides

- At least six people were wounded in shootings in a span of less than five hours Tuesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Most recently, a 29-year-old man was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. He was inside a minivan at 10:40 p.m., parked in the 500 block of West 65th Place, when a gunman walked up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times, according to Chicago Police. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Less than an hour earlier, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were both seriously wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The pair were sitting in a parked car about 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 38th Street when one or more shooters walked up and fired multiple shots into the car, police said. The suspects then ran away. The teen was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, while the man was shot in the chest and left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both listed in serious condition. A police source said the shooting appeared to be gang related.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was standing in front of a home in the 4400 block of South Wells in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, police said. He was shot in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Tuesday evening, a man was shot in the left elbow near a Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood CTA Red Line station on the South Side. The 33-year-old was sitting inside a vehicle about 7:20 p.m., parked outside the 69th Street station along the Dan Ryan Expressway, when a gunman walked up and told the man to open the door, police said. The man started driving away, and the suspect opened fire, hitting him in the elbow. The 33-year-old kept going to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police think the shooting was gang-related.

The day’s first shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 5500 block of West Corcoran, police said. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.