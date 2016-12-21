4 in custody after robbery, bus crash on South Side Crime 4 in custody after robbery, bus crash on South Side Four people are in custody a stolen car crashed into a CTA bus Wednesday morning in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Four people are in custody a stolen car crashed into a CTA bus Wednesday morning in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

A few minutes after 8 a.m., four people robbed someone in the 4000 S. Langley, according to Chicago Police.

They took off in a stolen vehicle, which later crashed into a CTA bus at 43rd and LaSalle, police said.

The bus driver and three passengers were injured, police said. Two 58-year-old women were taken to Mercy Hospital, and a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman were taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, police said. All of their conditions were stabilized.

After a short foot chase, all four suspects were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said. Charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.